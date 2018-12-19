SHENMAO America Announces New Distribution Partnership in Mexico

SHENMAO America, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of BERNA Electronics and REPCON Electronics as its distribution partners in Mexico. With more than 25 years of proven experience in the EMS industry, the companies have a presence in the main industrial and electronics manufacturing regions of Mexico.

The team at BERNA and REPCON consists of a group of engineers and professionals who specialize in a wide variety of EMS supply chain, manufacturing, operations services and products. The group are members of the IPC (Association Connecting Electronics Industries) and SMTA (Surface Mount Technology Association).

SHENMAO has successfully been approved by many international well-known electronic manufacturers. The company strives to offer the best quality without compromising cost and time-to-market while providing maximum value to all customers. SHENMAO America, Inc. blends SMT solder paste at its facility in San Jose, CA for distribution in North America.

For more information about BERNA or REPCON, contact Fani Canales at [email protected]; Cell (Mx): +52 1-81-1636-7426 or; Cell (US): 1-925-826-8087.

For more information about SHENMAO, please visit www.shenmao.com.

Source: http://www.shenmao.com/