ESSEMTEC Will Show and Demonstrate the Most Advanced FOX yet at APEX

Essemtec, the Swiss manufacturer of production systems for electronic assembly and packaging, today announced plans to exhibit in Booth #2301 at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29-31, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in Ca. The company will present a large all-in-one platform that can be used for the assembly of high-speed applications, rapid prototyping and high-speed dispensing. The company will also demonstrate two FOX² systems – one with a jet valve and one FOX2 that combines jetting/Dispensing, 2.5D placement, electrical testing, inventory control and traceability in a single machine.

FOX2 has a machine footprint of just 1m2 and can accept PCB sizes up to 16 x 12". Components with sizes from 01005 up to 1.3 x 3.1"are placed. The machine achieves 10,800 cph (IPC9850) at 50 µm, 3 sigma with a two nozzle head.

The FOX is an award-winning platform, which is the ﬁrst machine in its class with linear motors and a mineral cast frame, providing excellent speed, stability, accuracy, and making it perfectly suited for use in small to medium production environments.

Puma is the worlds first high-speed pick-and-place solution that also can be used in the ultra-flexible prototyping development sector. With an IPC assembly performance of 18’100 cph, the machine pushes forward into the mid-range field. To further increase flexibility, it boasts up to 280 feeder positions; this means Puma offers the highest number of feeders in relationship to the machine’s foot print. It processes PCB sizes up to 1’800 mm x 610 mm.

Aside from handling the assembly processes, Puma also dispenses and jets in parallel up to 150’000 dots per hour. When all three axis are used exclusively for dispensing fluids, the platform is called Tarantula. There are five valve technologies to choose from, and with the plug-and-play method, all heads can be retrofitted or changed over on site.

The newly implemented linear motor technology paired with the material “Epument” for the mineral cast frame gives a speed increase of up to 52.5 percent versus the previous model. The updated vibration absorption through the mineral cast frame guarantees high and consistent accuracy over many years of use. Replacing the traditional spindles and belts with the linear motor technology means the required maintenance is significantly reduced. Additionally, the assembly and dispensing processes are displayed on the same X/Y system.

The system’s software also has been optimized. The clearly structured interface on a large touch screen monitor is as easy to operate as a smart phone. This enables the operator to process both simple assembly groups as well as more complex projects with mixed processes, 2.5D applications and more, direct on the machine. The management can check the efficiency of the machine at any time and Essemtec offers on-line support service.

