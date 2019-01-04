Data I/O to Showcase High-Performance PSV Family and LumenX Programming Technology at APEX

Data I/O Corporation, the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, will showcase the PSV7000, PSV5000, Lumen®X programming platform with Universal Flash Storage (UFS) programming and the ConneX® software in Booth #2015 at the IPC APEX Expo, scheduled to take place January 29th – January 31st at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

PSV7000wLumenX

The PSV family of programming systems is the world’s premier automated programming solutions with the speed, flexibility, fast changeover and small parts handling to manage any job for the lowest total cost of ownership. Engineered for velocity and versatility, the PSV family combines industry leading robotics handling with revolutionary LumenX programming technology for fastest device programming and highest socket density.

Data I/O’s ConneX traceability and reporting software allow manufacturing companies to integrate the pre-programming into their MES system. In addition, a comprehensive suite of process control software applications along with fiber laser marking, 3D co-planarity component inspection and integrated ionizers meets the demanding process requirements for automotive electronics applications.

The PSV family supports both FlashCORE III and LumenX programmers. Current customers with PSV systems have built-in investment protection as they can upgrade their systems to add LumenX programmers alongside their current technology. The combination of ultra-fast read/write and 2x download speeds, high socket capacity and high throughput allows manufacturers using one PSV system to program what previously required multiple systems to produce. Having emerged as the industry standard for device programming, PSV systems have been sold on 5 continents, in 27 countries, and to over 70 customers.

Source: http://www.dataio.com/