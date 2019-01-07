Count On Tools to Showcase Its Engineered Solutions for the SMT Industry at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO

Count On Tools, Inc. (COT), a leading provider of precision components and SMT spare parts, will exhibit in Booth #1637 at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29 - 31, 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center in Calif.

COT Product Array

The COT team will continue its focus on its core product lines at the show:

Standard Nozzles: COT’s catalog of products includes standard nozzles and tooling replacement parts for the top OEMs, including ASM, Fuji, Panasonic, Mycronic, Yamaha, Hanwha/Samsung, Juki, Quad and more. The team at COT understands that customers often have more than just one OEM’s range of machines. Therefore, the company tries to offer as wide a range of SMT nozzles and consumables as possible so that you can keep your suppliers to a minimum. Recent price restructuring also means more cost savings for customers.

Custom Nozzles & Tooling: COT has the experience and manufacturing flexibility to develop custom engineered solutions to satisfy your individual process requirements. With more than 25 years of experience on multiple machine platforms, COT's team has the professional expertise to solve your pick-and-place issues! This would include special nozzles for LEDs, connectors, switches, push buttons, pins, clips, heavy, over-sized, and more. There is no limit to COT's capabilities when it comes to automating your custom component processes. Thanks to our continued expansion projects, COT has increased its manufacturing capabilities in the custom nozzle division to increase throughput and reduce cost for customers.

Component Handling Products: COT offers several styles of component handling trays based on industry proven specifications and the unique requirements of each product. These include the award winning Stripfeeder Platform and the QWIKTRAY custom matrix tray systems. Application requirements such as temperature and chemical exposure, manufacturing processes, mechanical and electrical constraints are factors that are combined with operation considerations including production volumes, build costs, total estimated usage and process control. From off the shelf kits to custom built tray products, rest assured that COT has the right fit for your next job.

Automation Tooling Products: As a design and manufacturing company, COT specializes in developing solutions. The focus of the company's development projects has been on improving the methods of assembly of printed circuit boards. Every aspect of this process can benefit from automation tooling. Customers come to COT with problems that they experience, such as having to hand place odd-form components, repairing worn/damaged feeders, or developing universal board supports, like the ezLOAD series. COT's team sees every opportunity as a challenge to prove that they are capable of producing solutions at every level of the SMT assembly process, especially nozzles and tooling. The technology that COT has developed over the years has allowed the company to design and manufacture custom engineered tooling for any process in the SMT industry.

For more information about Count On Tools’ products and services, visit www.cotinc.com.

