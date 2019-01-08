BTU International to Debut New Aqua Scrub Flux Management Technology at APEX

BTU International, Inc., a leading supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing and alternative energy markets, will exhibit at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29 - 31, 2018, at the San Diego Convention Center in California. The company will introduce the Aqua Scrub flux management technology installed on the PYRAMAX ™ 150N in Booth #1501.

Aqua Scrub Technology is BTU’s next generation solder reflow flux management system. The patent-pending design uses an aqueous-based scrubber technology compatible with most known paste and flux types. The flux and solution are automatically contained and packaged for disposal.

We’ve been working for a long time towards a total solution for flux management. One that realizes the goals of flux independence, and a has a truly clean, hands-off maintenance approach. With Aqua Scrub we can say we’ve achieved these goals, which will ultimately result in a competitive advantage for our customers. Peter Tallian, General Manager, BTU International.

The Aqua Scrub has a very attractive cost of ownership and is designed to decrease operational cost by 4X over traditional condensation systems. Reduction in cost can be attributed to reduced downtime, labor and disposal costs.

The Aqua Scrub is purpose-built as a stand-alone system that can be easily retrofitted

on PYRAMAX reflow ovens already in the field as well as being configured on new PYRAMAX ovens. This self-contained unit mounts on the back side of the oven to minimize the impact on oven operation and factory floor space.

For more information about BTU International, visit www.btu.com.

Source: https://www.btu.com/