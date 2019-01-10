Colorite Launches More Grades in Cellene® TPE Product Line for Various Applications

Colorite, a Tekni-Plex business, has announced the expansion of its Cellene® thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compounds for healthcare and a wide variety of other applications such as foodservice, packaging component etc. The company has added 12 grades to its previously-available 28 TPE formulations.

New Cellene® TPE Compounds for Medical

Clear & Rubber Alternative Solution for Medical

Heath Schmid, director of business development, Colorite said: “Changes in regulations and market conditions are prompting medical device manufacturers to look for solutions via other materials. The Cellene® TPE compound line is ideal for medical device manufacturers and others looking for alternatives to PVC, phthalate-plasticized compounds and various rubber materials,”

“The line expansion will assist in reducing the development cycle and provide manufacturers with greater options to obtain the durometer rating required for their applications.”

Cellene® TPE Product Line

Cellene® TPE compounds are available in four series:

1,000 (extrusion grades for IV therapy with high clarity, improved bonding and kink resistance);

2,000 (injection molding and extrusion grades targeting cost-driven IV therapy solutions;

3,000 (injection molding and extrusion grades for general purpose healthcare, foodservice, caps, liners, gaskets/seals, syringe stoppers, profiles), and

4,000 (injection molded grades for high-clarity applications such as drip chambers.)

The compounds are formulated to be silicone, latex, phthalate, halogen and PVC-free using FDA-compliant raw materials to meet USP Class VI and ISO 10993 standards.

Why Cellene™ for medical applications?

Broad durometer range in Shore A & D classifications.

High-clarity grades for fluid monitoring applications.

Low migration and drug absorption.

Halogen & Phthalate Free

Sterilization by gamma, ETO or steam.

Kink resistance of specific grades comparable by PVC.

Can be readily bonded /adhered to a range of polymers.

Compression set of specific grades comparable to rubber.

Custom formulations engineered to meet critical application requirements.

Source: http://www.tekni-plex.com/our-businesses/colorite/