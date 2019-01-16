TESCAN USA Inc. Continues to Grow Hiring Top New Talent

TESCAN USA Inc. is proud to welcome Dr. Lucille Giannuzzi as Regional Sales Manager, Mid-Atlantic region. Dr. Giannuzzi joins TESCAN USA with extensive experience in focused ion beam (FIB), scanning electron, and transmission electron microscopy (SEM, S/TEM), with applications expertise in both the physical and life sciences.

We are very excited that Dr. Giannuzzi has joined us. This hire was an important one for the TESCAN sales organization as Lucille brings an unwavering commitment to the customer and a profound understanding of the microscopy market. She will be a real asset for our customers and to the organization. Gary Hawkinson, National Sales Manager, TESCAN USA Inc.

Over the past year, TESCAN USA Inc. has experienced explosive growth hiring 13 new personnel in such specialty areas as applications, sales, service and marketing, including the introduction of eight new products over the past year and more are slated for 2019.

Customer needs and new technology are constantly changing and evolving in the microscopy industry. TESCAN USA Inc. is committed to bringing the right talent to the organization to support our customers and to continue to meet market demands. Michal Rabara, CEO & President, TESCAN USA Inc.

Giannuzzi holds a B.E. in Engineering Science and an M.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from SUNY Stony Brook. She received her Ph.D. from The Pennsylvania State University in Metals Science and Engineering. Giannuzzi is a Fellow of AVS, MSA and MAS.

TESCAN USA Inc.

TESCAN USA Inc. is the North American arm of TESCAN ORSAY HOLDINGS, a multinational company established by the merger of Czech company TESCAN, a leading global supplier of SEMs and Focused Ion Beam workstations, and French company ORSAY PHYSICS, a world leader in customized Focused Ion Beam and Electron Beam technology.