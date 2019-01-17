Posted in | Coatings and Thin Films | Business

Libra Industries Adds Robotic Conformal Coating Capability

Jan 17 2019

Libra Industries, a privately held electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, is pleased to announce that it purchased a Delta 6 robotic conformal coating/dispensing system from PVA. The system was installed at Libra’s Mentor facility last month.

Adrienne Page, Component Engineer

Matt Tringhese, Libra Industries’ Director of Manufacturing, stated, “The addition of the PVA Delta 6 machine is exciting for us, as it supports our strategy for continual improvement to ensure that we always have the capabilities to meet the quality and throughput expectations our customers expect.”

The Delta 6 is ideal for selective coating, potting, bead, and meter-mix dispensing applications. It features a robust overhead three-axis motion platform suitable for inline or batch operations. While maintaining the preferred features of previous workcells, the Delta 6 has been designed with a slimmer footprint, improved structural and gantry rigidity for robustness, and easier access.

The Delta 6 has many integrated features including:

  • PathMaster® Windows- based software
  • FastPath™ offline image programming capability
  • Onboard PC with flat screen monitor
  • Remote teach pendant with trackball
  • USB communication port
  • Closed-loop low level exhaust notification (spray systems)

Libra Industries continues to invest to provide customized manufacturing solutions to help make its customers more competitive and improve their profitability. For more information about Libra Industries, visit www.libraind.com.

Source: http://www.libraindustries.com/

