Libra Industries Sponsors Local ‘Alliance for Working Together’ Competition

Libra Industries, a privately held electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, is a silver sponsor of the Alliance for Working Together (AWT) Annual RoboBot Competition. The ninth annual AWT RoboBots Competition will take place April 27, 2019 at the Lakeland Community College in Kirtland, OH.

This hands-on career exploration opportunity allows students to truly experience what it means to work in manufacturing. Libra Industries is working with seven students from Mentor High School on a robot named ‘Element 119’ for ‘Team Biohazard’.

Rod Howell, CEO of Libra Industries. has been a board member of the AWT since early on. Libra Industries and Focus Manufacturing will help the high-school robotics teams do battle with robotic creations for bragging rights, trophies and, most importantly, to celebrate all the learning they have done over the last six months.

The competition gives students an opportunity to participate in a unique experiential learning experience. Students leave this experience with an increased awareness of the careers available to them and the educational opportunities linked to those careers. They work alongside engineers and machinists on the manufacturing floor. Additionally, the students develop relationships with industry partners that can lead to internship and career opportunities.

The Alliance for Working Together was started in 2002 as just a small informal group (15 or 20) to discuss topics of interest and as a way to reach out to other manufacturers in the region. The AWT has since then been meeting to address issues, challenges and best practices. The AWT consortium now includes 100 manufacturing companies (and growing) all engaged to work toward the sustainability of manufacturing in our community.

Libra Industries continues to invest to provide customized manufacturing solutions to help make its customers more competitive and improve their profitability.

