Nordson DIMA to Demonstrate Hot Bar Reflow Soldering and Automated Flux Dispensing with the C-TurnFlux System at IPC APEX Expo 2019

Nordson DIMA, a division of Nordson Corporation, will exhibit its C-TurnFlux system, the automated stand-alone hot bar system that combines flux dispensing with hot bar reflow soldering, at the IPC APEX Expo, San Diego, CA - its first live demonstration in North America. The C-TurnFlux combines both high output and quality, using high-speed product handling and guaranteed position repeatability for mission-critical assembly applications.

The C-TurnFlux hot bar reflow system is used to solder a range of assemblies, such as an LCD with flex attached to a PCB, multiple wires to a PCB board, or connectors and other components. It enables soldering for processes that require two soldering connections per product or simultaneous soldering of two small products.

The heating process is easy to program using pulsed heat technology. Short heating and cool-down times result in extremely short process cycles. Thermode/hot bar design offers an easy, fast, and reliable exchange of thermodes and ensures co-planarity of solder joints. The programmable automated flux dispensing process with constant fluid dispense volumes contributes to consistent product quality.

The C-TurnFlux system has two configurations. One has two soldering heads and automated flux dispensing for high-throughput, high-volume manufacturing. The second has one soldering head with automated flux dispensing and one quality inspection module for applications that demand higher quality and output.

The C-TurnFlux system has two configurations. One has two soldering heads and automated flux dispensing for high-throughput, high-volume manufacturing. The second has one soldering head with automated flux dispensing and one quality inspection module for applications that demand higher quality and output.

