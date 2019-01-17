KIC and iTAC Software AG Integrate Smart Reflow Process Data in the MES i4.0 Solution

KIC, the market and technology leader in smart oven solutions, announces its partnership with iTAC Software AG, a leading Provider of MES premium solutions.

The integration of smart Reflow Process Inspection (RPI) data analytics into the iTAC.MES.Suite ensures complete process control and traceability of the thermal process in the oven, previously referred to as the “black box” machine in the production line. This KIC-iTAC partnership creates new customer value for not only the reflow process, but for the entire production line, by providing process transparency, traceability, consistent quality and reduced costs through a new level of connectivity and automation. With the connection to KIC’s RPI data analytics iTAC now provides real-time insight into the reflow process to help factories run their production more effectively by reducing setup and changeover time, faster yield troubleshooting, and reduction in scrap and rework.

“With KIC’s technology expertise, we have gained another market leader as a partner to more effectively assist our customers with implementation and offering future-proof solutions with high-added value,” said Peter Bollinger, CEO of iTAC Software AG. “The new collaboration underlines the partnership capability of our iTAC.MES.Suite and is yet another milestone in the expansion of our international partner network.”

KIC’s Global Products and Technologies Manager, Miles Moreau had the following to say, “Moving toward smart factory manufacturing requires that no area is skipped over, which has been the case for reflow in the past. Now, the highest level of equipment utilization, product quality, and profitability can be reached with the partnership between iTAC and KIC, leveraging the best in iTAC MES solutions with KIC’s smart oven technologies. We are excited at the potential to bring high value to the customer working with an industry leader like iTAC.”

For more information about KIC’s smart oven technology, stop by booth #1215 at the IPC APEX EXPO or visit: https://kicthermal.com/.

Tuesday & Wednesday 1 – 3 p.m.

Learn how to reduce voids!

For more info...

For more information about iTAC´s MES and IIoT solutions, stop by booth #4209 at the IPC APEX EXPO or visit: www.itacsoftware.com.

Source: https://kicthermal.com/