API Rebrands to Focus on Smart Factory Metrology

Automated Precision, Inc. has announced a global rebranding. The company name has been changed to API in recognition of its name abbreviation being universally adopted by its global customer base and industry peers, and follows many big name companies who have similarly abbreviated.

For more than 30 years API has pioneered laser-based equipment for measurement and calibration. API founder and CEO, Dr. Kam Lau, invented the Laser Tracker while working at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This development, for the first time, allowed industrial robot accuracies to be determined.

Today API is a global company with its Laser Trackers continuing to be the benchmark for metrology automation, precision and innovation. API measurement and calibration products are at the heart of manufacturing organizations world-wide ensuring product quality and performance. With the advent of smart factories API is more focused than ever on providing tools for the enhanced performance of manufacturing processes by reducing process variation. Dr. Kam Lau, Founder and CEO, API .

The rebranded API, with new updated corporate identity, has also added a new product philosophy tagline “Nothing Beyond Measure”, in recognition of API being a metrology innovator, spanning technological boundaries by harnessing scientific innovations, and to ultimately focus on delivering smart manufacturing measuring solutions.

API has recently launched a series of new product innovations including the CheckBox™ Smart Factory Inspection System (SFIS). CheckBox is an optical 3D measuring solution, developed for the inspection of production parts integrated directly into manufacturing operations. Real time enhanced robot accuracy from API’s 6DoF RADIAN Pro Laser Tracker eliminates any requirement for problematic stickers typically used by photogrammetric robotic measuring systems, while providing comparable horizontal-arm CMM accuracy.

In addition, and part of API’s global rebranding program, an updated series of RADIAN Laser Trackers offering the lightest, most compact and highest accuracy trackers has been launched. API’s compact and rigid UNIBODY tracker design incorporates shaft mounted motors, encoders and laser. The UNIBODY provides the centering of all heat sources, allowing rapid distribution of heat throughout the tracker body during warm-up, or drastic ambient temperature variations, ensuring the tracker body maintains constant heat equilibrium throughout its operation, resulting in shorter warm-up time and superior measurement stability.

Finally, an all-new web-site www.apimetrology.com has been launched together with an additional dedicated web-site, services.apimetrology.com, for its accredited measurement and calibration services.

