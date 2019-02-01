Spectral Engines Launches NIRONETM Sensor X, a Material Sensor Designed for Easy Integration into Material Analyzing Devices

Spectral Engines, a Finnish innovator of smart material sensing technologies, is launching a new material sensor called NIRONETM Sensor X that has been designed to be easily integrated into consumer and handheld material analyzing devices.

The application areas of consumer material analyzers will in the future cover textiles, pharmaceuticals, plastics and food. In real-world use cases this could mean food scanners for measuring the composition of different foods and analyzing textiles and stains in integrated smart home appliances such as intelligent washing machines as well as analyzers for detecting pharmaceutical and food forgeries.

Previously the company has designed the world’s most intelligent and smallest spectral sensor NIRONE Sensor. Spectral Engines’ sensors have enabled digitalization and enhancements in production methods in industrial applications, such as analyzing the moisture levels of pharmaceuticals on production lines. The first production run of NIRONE Sensor X has already been delivered to pilot customers and the company is now making it available for all consumer product manufacturers.

“Our technologies have now evolved to serve the consumer market as well. This is something we’ve aimed for in our development work for some time and are now able to provide the tools for cost-effective mass production for consumer applications. The NIRONE Sensor X complements our product portfolio well and we are excited to see what the future brings, as the first consumer applications using our technology will be launched during the first quarter of 2019”, says Jarkko Antila, CEO, Spectral Engines.

NIRONE Sensor X is the newest addition to the NIRONE product family. On top of analyzing material compositions, NIRONE Sensor X includes an RGB color detector. This combination is the first of its kind in the world of spectral sensors and enables far more intelligent applications than ever before. The cost level and manufacturability of the NIRONE Sensor X have been optimized for high-volume production of consumer applications.

NIRONE Sensor X will be showcased at the Photonics West exhibition in The Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, USA, on February 5th.

Source: https://www.spectralengines.com/