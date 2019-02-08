NEW Local Exhaust Ventilation Hood

Flow Sciences has introduced their LEV III™ Local Exhaust Ventilation Hood designed to provide personnel protection during processes such as rotary evaporation, flash chromatography, and more. With the LEV III™, applications and equipment can be moved out of fume hoods to conserve energy and increase valuable lab space.

Features Include:

SAFETY. The LEV III™ Series for process equipment provides safety from chemical vapors generated during processes such as flash chromatography, evaporation from rotary evaporators, and other process equipment applications.

Available with either laminated glass or acrylic panels, the LEV III™ can handle many applications and chemical use. STANDARD SIZES. The LEV III™ Series comes standard in 2’, 3’, and 4’ options to best fit your application. Custom options are also available.

For complete specifications for the LEV III™ Series, go to: https://bit.ly/2G8xIzU or Link to Video : https://youtu.be/0r3s36-JB90

Download PDF at: https://bit.ly/2B0JWrd

Source: https://www.flowsciences.com/