ALUMINIUM INDIA 2019: Cooperation with INCAL Conference off to a Successful Start

ALUMINIUM INDIA 2019 has clearly evidenced the future market opportunities and rising demand for technologies in the aluminium industry on the Indian continent. In excess of 2,000 visitors travelled to the East Indian city of Bhubaneswar to visit the trade fair from 31 January to 2 February.

The 87 exhibitors from India, China, North America and Europe covered the complete cross-section of industry needs, from raw materials and processing through to the finished products for the principal areas of applications on the Indian market: the sectors energy, transport, construction and packaging. For the first time, the trade fair was held at the state of Odisha – the heart of the Indian aluminium industry.

Another first was the concurrent holding with the renowned INCAL Conference, which was held by the Aluminium Association of India (AAI) and attracted over 750 delegates.

“The concept of combining the two leading events for the aluminium sector in India has worked out very well,” said Olaf Freier, Event Director of ALUMINIUM at trade fair organiser Reed Exhibitions, and added: “Both exhibitors and visitors alike were particularly satisfied this year – in view of the fact that the Indian market promises growth for the coming years and that the perfect time has now come to bring together international and regional producers, processors and technology vendors.”

ALUMINIUM INDIA is one of a total of six ALUMINIUM trade fairs organised by Reed Exhibitions around the globe. In addition to the ALUMINIUM World Fair in Germany (Düsseldorf) there are events in China (Shanghai), the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), the USA (Nashville) and Brazil (Sao Paulo).

The next ALUMINIUM INDIA will be held in 2021.

Source: http://www.aluminium-india.com