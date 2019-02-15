Wanner Hydra-Cell® Seal-less Pumps Generate Huge Interest at Petrotech Oil and Gas Show 2019

Wanner International has just had a very successful demonstration of its seal-less pumps for applications such as salt water injection, crude transfer, polymer injection, condensate transfer and a seal-less artificial lift solution at this year’s Petrotech show in New Delhi.

T100 Low ANSI Flange SS

For over 40 years, Wanner has been designing, manufacturing and supplying its' unique range of Hydra-cell® seal-less diaphragm pumps that deliver real cost reductions to customers in over 70 countries. Wanner was exhibiting with its sales partners, Machinomatic Engineers. They showcased the Wanner Hydra-Cell® pump range, including an artificial lift seal-less jet pump and surface pump solution for oil & gas wells.

Karan Mansukhani, Director of Business Development of Machinomatic Engineers said: “We were very pleased with the number of visitors to our stand this year. There was particular interest in our Hydra-Cell T100 demonstration pump which made its debut at this top international oil & gas conference.”

Designed to be robust and reliable in demanding environments, the T100 heavy duty, multi-diaphragm seal-less pump was shown alongside a number of other pumps in the range that included: the MT8, a high-pressure rig demonstrating the multiple-diaphragm design providing virtually pulse-free, linear flow without the need for expensive pulsation dampeners and the P200, a metering seal-less multi-diaphragm pump.

Petrotech celebrated its 13th year as the flagship event for the bustling Indian hydrocarbon sector, hosting international oil and gas industry experts to share knowledge and explore areas of growth in petroleum related technology.

