New High-Temperature Rod Ends/Linkages from Cablecraft

New HOT-Race™​ (Series HPF/HPM) High Temperature Rod Ends and Linkages are now available from Cablecraft Motion Controls. These rod ends & linkages feature new higher-temperature race materials designed for vibration resistance and self-lubrication, incorporating stainless steel components (for corrosion resistance). Suitable for elevated temperature applications such as Variable Turbine Geometry (VTG/VGT) / Wastegate Turbochargers and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) systems.

CMC HOT Race Rod Ends and Linkages

Currently used in commercial heavy-duty diesel/gas trucks, marine, construction, passenger car and agriculture engine/exhaust applications.

Cablecraft’s highest performance series rod ends offer a polymer raceway design that delivers low maintenance, self-lubricating characteristics, as well as resistance to many industrial, commercial, and agricultural chemicals. The body and ball or studs are constructed from high grade stainless steel. The assemblies are suited for applications requiring low friction, low moisture absorption, high wear resistance, chemical resistance, vibration resistance and stability in sustained elevated operating temperatures.

Cablecraft offers a variety of race materials that provide capabilities from 450F to 650F. These elevated temperature capabilities allow for greater flexibility in applications including reducing or even eliminating external heat shielding while delivering long life of operation.

Cablecraft Motion Controls, headquartered in New Haven, Indiana, is a leader in mechanical control assemblies. The company’s extensive engineering expertise and highly flexible manufacturing environment have historically produced a wide range of cost effective motion control solutions for industrial, commercial, and high-performance applications.

With over 50 years of linkage, ball joint and race design/manufacturing coupled with our in-depth application expertise, we are able to meet the most challenging OEM applications.

Source: https://www.cablecraft.com/