Ligna 2019: “… a Historic and Reliable Partner for the Entire Woodworking Industry”

Information on innovations and networking were perhaps the buzzwords at the LIGNA Preview that was held last week, on February 5, 2019. The aisles were filled up with talks on technological advancements to be showcased at the upcoming LIGNA. LIGNA Preview thus paved the way to welcome LIGNA once again as a benchmark event in the woodworking industry.

“From 27 to 31 May 2019, exhibitors from over 50 countries will gather here at the Hannover Exhibition Center to showcase state-of-the-art processing solutions, applications and concepts for the entire forestry & wood industry. The presence of all the world’s leading technology providers will make Hannover the global hotspot for the wood-based industries during those five days. No other fair compares in terms of international appeal”, asserted Dr. Andreas Gruchow, Managing Board member at Deutsche Messe, during the LIGNA Preview press conference on 5 February in Hannover, adding: “Once again in 2019, LIGNA will serve as the industry’s showcase of choice for unveiling their innovations, with a great many exhibitors even timing their development cycles to coincide with the show’s staging every two years.”

LIGNA 2019 has three focus themes: “Integrated Woodworking – Customized Solutions”, “Smart Surface Technology” and “Access to Resources and Technology”. The latter is also the keynote theme of the Wood Industry Summit.

In the wood industry, there is keen interest in IoT application scenarios, such as condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, as a means of further boosting production plant efficiency. In such scenarios, humans remain an integral part of the production process but are supported by cyber-physical assistance systems, such as collaborative robots, automated guided vehicles and smart worker support technologies.

Themed “Smart Surface Technology”, the surface finishing exhibits at LIGNA 2019 will span all the intelligent processing solutions needed to cater for today’s surging demand for haptic, matt and reflective surfaces.

Providers of technology for the forestry and/or primary wood processing industry, in particular, will have an unrivalled opportunity to tap into new growth markets at next year’s Wood Industry Summit, which is themed “Access to Resources and Technology”.

Following are the sneak peek into what these industrial giants will be showcasing:

• 6,000 square metres of innovation, highlighting robotisation and digitalisation in technology: with this statement Biesse presents the future of Industry 4.0 at LIGNA. “Our objective is always to achieve customer satisfaction and loyalty, which is why, thanks to the new technology and services we offer, we are able to create a solid and functional bond between “human&robot”, thanks to the privileged position occupied by people, who are at the centre of our business strategy. Biesse accompanies the customer through every phase of day to day work, starting with the dissemination of the automated digital factory in the world of manufacturing and providing necessary tools for efficient production”, stated Federico Broccoli, Wood Division/Sales Director and Subsidiaries Division Director.

LIGNA and the inauguration of the new German Campus, planned for autumn 2019, are part of FUTURE ON TOUR, a schedule of celebratory events through which we will celebrate 50 years of Biesse Group with our Customers around the world. The schedule includes two other Grand Openings inaugurating our new Campuses: in Brianza (Italy) and in Sydney (Australia). “We believe in the Future and in the work of the people who, over these 50 years, provided crucial support for the international growth of Biesse. Which is why we wish to dedicated the 50 years of Biesse to the Future and to those who have made Biesse the Group it is today”, stated Raphaël Prati, Corporate Marketing Communications Director.

• From its over 4,000 square metres’ booth in Hall 13, the Italian woodworking giant, SCM will present its “Smart&Human Factory”: a cutting-edge production model based on digital and automation systems and allowing for advanced man-machine interaction and 360-degree control over the entire production flow. A model based on highly innovative, flexible, modular and easily reconfigurable systems, designed to respond in an increasingly effective and fast way to the challenges of mass customisation. A new “smart and human” factory – also making progress in terms of work flow: thanks to the integration of robotics, low-added value and repetitive human tasks are now minimised. “Ligna 2019 will be one of the key international events for SCM – traditionally a historic and reliable partner for the entire woodworking industry”, explains the SCM Division Director, Luigi De Vito. We will showcase top-level technological innovation, designed to support more and more companies in their business and help them meet new Industry 4.0 requirements. The current, new production trends, which will be the focus of the next edition of Ligna, are expected to widen the gap between more and less intensively automated companies. By offering a new model of interaction between machines and industrial and collaborative robotics, ground-level logistic handling and software, SCM will have as its mission to help partner companies work toward achievable, successful and smart goals.”

• At this year’s LIGNA, the Altendorf Group is introducing itself for the first time to the inter-national trade-fair audience. Hebrock edge banding machines and Altendorf sliding table saws will be displayed together at the booth in Hall 12. The edge banding machines have been redesigned. They now bear a strong resemblance to the design of the Altendorf F45 sliding table saw, the winner of multiple awards. This step has given an even sharper edge to the machine profile of the Altendorf Group. The Altendorf Group will also inform about its latest innovations, options and product improvements regarding both product lines.

• At the LIGNA 2019 trade fair, HOMAG will once again fill hall 14 with machines, software, and technical innovations for wood processing — all live in action. Small woodworking shops and large industrial companies alike will feel right at home in more than 5000 m² of exhibition space. The central questions relating to woodworking shops that HOMAG will answer at the stand in hall 14 are: What concrete possibilities does digitalization offer small and medium-sized businesses today? Which easy-to-use assistants and features can support carpenters in their day-to-day work?

There is a wide range of possible answers. However, there is one key factor: the user does not have to invest in an entire system — instead, they can opt for individual machines, hardware, applications and apps that can communicate with each other and integrate them into their workshop. Thanks to this approach, interest in digital solutions is increasing among woodworking shops.

• More exhibits, more novelties and more live experiences than ever before: That Weinig Group with its two brands Weinig and Holz-Her looks forward to a great appearance at LIGNA 2019. Under the motto THINK WEINIG, more than 50 exhibits await customers in Hall 27. Among them are numerous innovations and evolutions. A unique range of solutions will be on display, covering the entire value chain and appealing to both small shops and industry. A special highlight of the stand is a complex production line in which all areas of competence of Weinig AG are directly or indirectly integrated. All machines and systems will be demonstrated live in action.

Weinig’s competence for large-scale systems is increasingly in demand on the market. Against this background, the “Automation & Digital Business” unit was recently integrated into Weinig Concept GmbH. It brings together the entire know-how of the Weinig Group. At LIGNA, visitors to the stand can experience a complex production line consisting of eight interconnected Weinig components live in action. In daily demonstrations, the complete processing line from the raw material to the end product will be shown. The networked processes represent the spectrum of the Weinig standard W4.0 digital under realistically simulated production conditions. This system uses robot technology and Weinig scanner technology. The new models CombiScan Evo R200 and CombiScan NextGen will be presented. The software RaiNet is used for automated geometric measurement of the wood.

Source: http://www.woodandpanel.com/