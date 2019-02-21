Kebony Partners with Brunel University London to Launch Product Design Competition

Kebony, a leader in the production of sustainable modified woods, today announces a design competition with Brunel University London in which 140 students will have the opportunity to work with Kebony wood to create a design object.

On Thursday 21 February 2019, Brunel University will host back-to-back sessions throughout the day for students to work on their submissions and discuss their initial designs with two representatives from Kebony: Arnt Kristian Barsten, Product and Market Development Manager and Ian Luzmore, Architectural Sales Consultant. The students will be invited to submit their concept proposals and a shortlist of five will then be selected to create a prototype by the competitions highly esteemed judging panel including: Dr Eujin Pei, Programme Director for Brunel University’s BSc Product Design Course; Bert Beagley Brown, Founder of TOG Knives; David Morris, Editor of Design Exchange and Arnt Kristian Barsten and Ian Luzmore from Kebony.

This is a fantastic opportunity for students at Brunel University London to bring their ideas to life. The winner (to be announced in summer 2019) will receive a generous cash prize and have the guidance and support from both the university and Kebony to craft their final design.

Kebony’s performance has been proven in a variety of architectural and design applications including; decking, cladding, interior and exterior furniture, cutlery and more. The wood is sustainable, durable and requires no maintenance beyond normal cleaning. Developed in Norway, the patented Kebony technology enhances the properties of sustainable softwood with a bio-based liquid. The process permanently modifies the wood cell walls giving Kebony premium, hardwood characteristics, resulting in significantly improved durability and structural stability.

Dr Eujin Pei, Programme Director for Brunel University’s BSc Product Design commented: “We’re pleased to provide our undergraduate students with an exciting competition that not only allows them to work with a well-known manufacturer, and to also have an understanding about the intrinsic properties of Kebony as a sustainable and highly adaptable material. Partnerships with companies help to raise the overall standard of the quality of design education at Brunel University.”

Arnt Kristian Barsten, Product and Market Development Manager at Kebony explained: “This competition is a great opportunity for Kebony to experience first-hand how designers work with and interpret the material. Kebony is renowned for its versatility, and as a result I am really looking forward to seeing the variation in concepts and learning about the recommended purpose for each product.”

