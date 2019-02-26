Today, Biolin Scientific launches Attension Theta Flex, a new optical tensiometer. Attension Theta Flex enables all measurements in one instrument, thanks to the modular design with several measurement options and all-inclusive software. It is designed to suit both industrial and research applications and holds a completely new design DNA in both hardware and software.

Attension Theta Flex optical tensiometer

“The new product design has been carefully developed with focus on simplicity and reliability for the user”, says Jyrki Korpela, Global Product Manager for Attension at Biolin Scientific. Mattias Bengtsson, CEO at Biolin Scientific, continues: “The launch of Attension Theta Flex is an important step for Biolin Scientific as it will further strengthen our identity and position in the market. With this product, together with our newly launched web support portal, we are able to deliver a complete user experience to our customers.”

For more information about Attension Theta Flex, please visit our website.

Biolin Scientific is a leading Nordic instrumentation company with roots in Sweden and Finland. Our customers include companies working with life science, energy, chemicals, and advanced materials development, as well as academic and governmental research institutes. Our precision instruments help develop better solutions for energy and materials, and perform research at the frontiers of science and technology.

We offer world class know-how, committed to scientific excellence and continuous solution development. We focus on working together with customers and building long-standing relations with a commitment to customer service and application support.

Our portfolio consists of these product brands: