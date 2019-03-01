Posted in | Clean Technology | Events

Dust Extraction Specialist Set to Exhibit at Safety & Health Expo 2019

Mar 1 2019

Dustcontrol UK is set to exhibit its range of construction equipment at the eagerly anticipated Safety & Health Expo 2019.

Credit: Dustcontrol

Taking place on Tuesday, June 18th to Thursday, June 20th at the ExCeL, London, the Dustcontrol team will be showcasing the firm’s new DC Storm LPG, its powerful Tromb 400 extractors, the DC 2900 and DC 1800 eco vacuums and its DC Aircube cleaners at stand HW4046.

The innovative propane-driven DC Storm LPG came to market last year and can remove hazardous dust on an industrial scale. As with all mobile dust extractors from Dustcontrol, the Storm LPG is cyclone based, Hepa 13 filtered and built to Application Class H as standard for a no compromise approach to performance and dust containment.

Lasting up to eight hours, the robust machine's 15 kW/21hp motor has the capacity to manage dust extraction in conjunction with work involving large-scale concrete construction and brickwork projects.

Operating without the use of cables, the DC Storm LPG is ideal for environments with a limited supply of electricity.

James Miller, Managing Director of Dustcontrol UK, said: “The 2018 addition of the Safety and Health Expo was its most successful show to date, so June’s event promises to be another exciting exhibition. We’ll be demonstrating our high-quality construction equipment, with a focus on their cutting, grinding and cleaning capabilities.”

The company, based in Milton Keynes, has over 45 years of experience in developing dust extraction solutions and centralised vacuum systems to fit client requirements in the construction industry. They are experts in capturing dust at its source - both where and when it’s created.

Safety and Health Expo is one of Europe’s leading health and safety events, welcoming health and safety professionals from around the world to source solutions across occupational health, wellbeing, PPE, site safety and more.

James concluded: “The show will provide us with an excellent opportunity to show how our elite construction equipment can help businesses stay healthy through the use of efficient dust extraction.”

For further information on Dustcontrol UK's products, please call 01327 858001, or email [email protected]

Alternatively, for further information on Dustcontrol UK, visit www.dustcontroluk.co.uk, or for more information on Safety & Health Expo 2019, visit https://www.safety-health-expo.co.uk/.

Source: http://dustcontrol.com/

