Dust Extraction Specialist Set to Exhibit at Advanced Materials Show 2019

Dustcontrol UK has announced it will be exhibiting a range of its highly effective extraction equipment at the UK’s inaugural Advanced Materials Show 2019.

Taking place on Wednesday, 11th and Thursday, 12th July at The Telford International Centre, Shropshire, the Dustcontrol team will be showcasing the firm’s extensive range of both fixed and mobile cyclone-based dust extractors and air cleaners on stand 1220.

The DC 11-Module for example, which comes in several models, is an optimised stand-alone unit for source extraction and industrial cleaning. It has been designed to service up to six normal extraction points or several cleaning outlets at a time, and is modularly built, meaning it can be tailor-made to suit any manufacturing and production environment.

As with all of Dustcontrol UK’s equipment, the DC 11-Module can be fitted with Hepa 13 filters, meaning exhaust air can be safely returned to the work environment.

James Miller, Managing Director of Dustcontrol UK, said: "We’re excited to be showcasing a range of our most efficient extraction equipment at the first ever Advanced Materials Show.

“As well as showcasing centralised systems, we’ll be exhibiting a range of H Class mobile air cleaners and cyclone-based vacuum units, with a selection of ATEX-approved models and accessories to complete the extensive range.

“In addition, all of our mobile machines are designed to be as ergonomic as possible, so they are easy to handle, move around and transport, as well as being simple to maintain.”

The company, based in Milton Keynes, has over 45 years of experience in developing dust extraction solutions and centralised vacuum systems to fit client requirements in the manufacturing and production industries. They are experts in capturing dust at its source - both where and when it’s created.

With more than 200 exhibitors and 3,000 visitors expected to attend Advanced Materials Show 2019, the debut event promises to offer unrivalled insight into current and future materials development, with a strong emphasis on high-performance materials technology, innovation, design and use.

James concluded: “The Advanced Materials Show will provide us with a great platform to show trade users first-hand how our elite dust extracting equipment can help them stay healthy while on the job.”

Source: http://dustcontrol.com/