OPIS Adds PetroChem Wire Curves to Benchmark Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Forward Data

Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) by IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), an internationally-referenced price reporting agency serving the oil, natural gas and biofuels industries, announces the blending of published spreads between benchmark OPIS NGLs and OPIS PetroChem Wire Olefins and Polymers in the OPIS NGL Forwards Report. The new data is available just six months after the completion of OPIS' acquisition of the PetroChem Wire (PCW).

OPIS NGLs Forwards Report, which serves as a global benchmark for US NGL forward pricing, now also features Ethylene Cash Cost Forward Curves using formulas created by OPIS NGLs pricing and OPIS PCW petrochemical pricing. The combination of daily published Ethylene Cash Costs and Benchmark Spreads will facilitate supply chain price management and create instant efficiency for stakeholders already trading the various supply chain components as separate commodities.

"Marrying the global benchmarks of OPIS NGLs and PCW Olefins under the OPIS umbrella enables us to provide both the NGL and petrochemical markets with a seamless trading tool previously unavailable. These spreads are tradable and we hope they will power new risk management tool," says Diane Miller, global director of OPIS NGL, LPG and Feedstocks.

OPIS acquired Petrochem Wire (PCW) in August 2018. PCW’s status as the benchmark for US ethylene and propylene made the service a natural fit with OPIS in the NGLs industry, as NGLs are the chief feedstocks for ethylene and propylene, and OPIS holds the benchmark for US NGLs.

"One of the drivers of the [PCW] acquisition was the extension of supply chain benchmarks from Ethane, Propane and Butane down into Ethylene, Propylene, Polyethylene and Polypropylene," says Kathy Hall, executive editor of OPIS PetroChem Wire.

To see samples of the new reports, contact OPIS Customer Service at [email protected] or +1 301.284.2000.

Source: https://www.opisnet.com/