Cobolt Addresses Raman with Even More Wavelengths: 633 nm & 785 nm

Cobolt AB, a part of HÜBNER Photonics, continues to address the Raman spectroscopy market with the addition of 633 nm and 785 nm STM on the 08-01 Series, with the aim to secure the market position as a major supplier of all laser wavelengths to the high resolution Raman market.

The Cobolt 08-NLD 633 nm is a frequency stabilized, Narrow linewidth Laser Diode (NLD) with up to 30 mW and including an integrated optical isolator. The Series is complemented further with addition of a single transverse mode (STM) 08-NLD 785 nm. Also a frequency stabilized, Narrow linewidth Laser Diode (NLD) with up to 120 mW and including an integrated optical isolator. Both lasers have a linewidth <20 pm.

All Cobolt lasers are manufactured using proprietary HTCure™ technology and the resulting compact hermetically sealed package which provides a very high level of immunity to varying environmental conditions along with exceptional reliability. With demonstrated lifetime capability of >60 000 hours and several thousand units installed in the field, Cobolt lasers have proven to deliver unmatched reliability and performance both in laboratory and industrial environments, and are offered with market leading warranty terms.

Cobolt develops, manufactures and supplies diode-pumped solid-state lasers (DPSSLs) in the visible and near infrared spectral ranges. The company provides a broad range of market-adapted laser products built on a wavelength flexible, power-scalable and robust technology platform. The lasers are particularly suitable for OEM integration, but do also comply with applicable standards and directives for use as stand-alone devices in laboratory environment.

Cobolt is committed to supplying innovative laser products that meet or exceed the market’s expectations concerning quality, reliability and performance. The lasers are designed and manufactured to ensure a high level of reliability, and operation of the company using qualified and established processes assures the quality of the company’s products.