More power in the Cobolt 06-01 series of modulated cw lasers!

Cobolt AB, a part of HÜBNER Photonics, introduces higher powers on a number of the laser lines offered in the Cobolt 06-01 Series.

The Series offers high performance, directly modulatable cw lasers ranging in wavelengths from 405 nm – 660 nm. The large spectral coverage combined with the compact form factor and direct modulation capability make the Cobolt 06-01 Series ideal for demanding life science applications.

The Cobolt 06-01 Series consist of a mix of modulated diode lasers (06-MLDs) and diode-pumped lasers (06-DPLs). The notable power increases now released on the 06-MLDs are at 405 nm, now with up to 300 mW, 473 nm now with up to 300 mW and 638 mW with up to 180 mW. All the Cobolt MLDs offer a market leading combination of modulation extinction ratios (>10 000 000:1) and high speed (up to 150MHz). Complementing the modulated diode lasers (MLDs), the diode pumped lasers in the same series (06-DPLs) are available at 532 nm, 553 nm and 561 nm with up to 200 mW output power and offer direct intensity modulation (analog and digital) at up to 50 kHz.

All Cobolt lasers are manufactured using proprietary HTCure™ technology and the resulting compact hermetically sealed package provides a very high level of immunity to varying environmental conditions along with exceptional reliability. Lasers built using HTCure™ have been shown to withstand multiple 60G mechanical shocks in operation without any sign of degraded performance.

With demonstrated lifetime capability of >60 000 hours and several thousand units installed in the field, Cobolt lasers have proven to deliver unmatched reliability and performance both in laboratory and industrial environments, and are offered with market leading warranty terms.