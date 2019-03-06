Lightwave's Improved Polymer Targets Demand for Fast & Efficient Data Communications

Lightwave Logic, Inc. has announced a major breakthrough in its development of clean technology polymer materials that target the insatiable demand for fast and efficient data communications in the multi-billion-dollar telecom and data markets supporting Internet, 5G and IoT (Internet of Things) webscale services.

TM Polymers

The improved thermally stable polymer has more than double the electro-optic response of the Company's previous materials, enabling optical device performance of well over 100 GHz with extremely low power requirements.

This addition to the family of PerkinamineTM polymers will hold back run-away consumption of resources and energy needed to support ever-growing data consumption demands

The Company anticipates it will continue rigorous testing of the material and its performance in device structures during the remainder of this year before releasing it into full device development. Meanwhile, the Company will continue on the path of customer engagement with its 50 GHz modulators.

Lightwave Logic develops Faster by Design™ extremely high-speed photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems. These devices and materials promise to minimize added costs and energy consumption as data traffic grow by enabling network operators to run fewer, but faster, communications links than would be possible otherwise.

Optical components made with conventional technologies such as semiconductors are hitting fundamental physical speed limits. Electro-optic polymers have excellent natural properties, which results in both unmatched speed and lower drive voltage

The Company has already developed 50 GHz optical devices based on its existing polymer electro-optic materials whose speeds exceed the 30 - 40 GHz1 of leading semiconductor products

The Improved Material Doubles Speed & Halves Devices' Voltage Requirements

Dr. Joseph A. Miller, Jr., long time Lightwave Logic Board member commented, "Congratulations Lightwave. In my nearly fifty-year association with materials development, your accomplishment ranks right at the top. Your focus on polymer-based electro-optic systems recognized their potential to provide the highest speed in data communications. You have created a material set that could make that potential a reality. Such breakthroughs always bring great anticipation for the future. This is no exception."

Dr. Michael Lebby, CEO of Lightwave Logic, Inc. stated, "I could not be more excited or prouder of our team for this accomplishment. They have raised the bar and set what could be a new industry standard for many years to come. Polymer electro-optics can break through today's technology limitations to give us both fast and energy efficient data communications. We are anxious to get this material into a test device within the next 6 months while we continue developing existing polymer device prototypes for evaluation by potential customers. Our team's recent success demonstrates that we are the premier company on the verge of engineering commercially viable, advanced electrooptic materials and devices beyond what has been achieved before."

