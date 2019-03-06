Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Expands its Geochemistry Handheld Analyser Product Range with the Introduction of the X-MET8000 Optimum Geo

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science), a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE: 8036) wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, has introduced a new accessible model of the popular X-MET8000 Geo handheld XRF analyser optimised for soil and mining grade control applications. It offers unrivalled price-performance ratio with a rapid return on investment (ROI) allowing immediate on-site decision making rather than having to send samples for laboratory analysis.

Designed to be portable, simple to use and with a with a 10-12 hour battery life. It’s able to withstand the harshest environments and weather conditions, the X-MET8000 Optimum Geo offers analysis results in seconds with real time data sharing for fast decision making. The revolutionary Boost™ technology delivers low levels of detection whilst the integrated GPS enables you to combine geolocation data with analyses results for flawless site mapping.

Share results, photographs and GPS coordinates on-the-go with the ExTOPE Connect app, whilst with the cloud service, you have real-time access anytime, anywhere to results. Results are stored on the analyser, and can be downloaded to the USB memory stick or PC in a CSV or PDF format. You can also manage results from multiple X-METs with a single ExTOPE Connect account.