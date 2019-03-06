Confocal.nl present workshops on Re-scan Confocal Microscopy

Technology innovators in super-resolution microscopy, Amsterdam-based Confocal.nl, are running workshops on Re-scan Confocal Microscopy with demonstrations to illustrate the use of use of the technique.

Jeroen Kole, product applications specialist, demonstrating RCM at one of Confocal.nl’s workshop sessions.

Confocal.nl are running a series of workshops on their ground-breaking technology, Re-scan Confocal Microscope (RCM). With a camera-based detection scheme, RCM offers an easy-to-use confocal system with high resolution and sensitivity in a cost-effective package tuned to the needs of the individual user.

Summarising their program, Confocal.nl's CEO, Peter Drent, says “We will be demonstrating the RCM. Not only does it offer confocal Z-sectioning allowing 3D reconstruction: it has increased sensitivity because of our scientific CMOS based detector. We routinely achieve 170 nm optical resolution which is 40% better than regular confocal microscopes. During the practical session, we will show attendees the most important feature of the RCM: ease of use!”

The meetings allow participants to test the system with their own samples and to have plenty of time to ask questions. There are no special requirements for sample preparation, only that the sample may be excited with wavelengths of 405, 488, 561 or 638 nm.

Registration is free to participants. To find out when there will be a workshop in your area, please visit Confocal.nl's web site. Confocal.nl is also happy to organise a workshop at other locations. On-line demonstrations may also be arranged.

To learn about the Confocal.nl RCM module and how it may be configured into a high-performance scanning confocal imaging system, please visit www.confocal.nl. This includes a detailed video describing the principle of RCM.