Solvay’s Solef® PVDF Used by SCINOR to Optimize Its TIPS Membrane Technology

Solvay announced that SCINOR BEIJING MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY chose SOLEF® PVDF to optimize its TIPS membrane technology. TIPS – for Thermally Infused Phase Separation – has applications in reverse osmosis pretreatment as well as industrial and drinking water applications. The excellent chemical resistance of Solef® polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) was one key factor in Scinor’s decision, as well as Solvay’s exacting suspension polymerization process for the material, which makes it possible to produce homogenous, linear fibers that are ideal for TIPS and similar ultrafiltration processes.

“PVDF polymers have become an increasingly favored material for ultrafiltration due to the polymer’s resistance to cleaning agents and the relative ease with which it can be processed into hollow fibers,” said Zhao Jie, CEO of Beijing Scinor Membrane Technology. “Solvay’s Solef® PVDF stood out for its superior quality, narrow molecular weight distribution and more uniform bulk density – all of which enabled Scinor to achieve more stable extrusions that helped optimize the performance and reliability of its patented TIPS membranes. The high quality and performance of Solef® PVDF helped foster over 550 applications of Scinor’s technology worldwide.”

Scinor’s TIPS technology: Alternative to NIPS solutions

Scinor’s TIPS technology offers a unique, new alternative to more conventional Non-solvent Induced Phase Separation (NIPS) solutions. Unlike NIPS, TIPS filters are isotropic, meaning their mechanical properties are more uniform throughout the membrane structure. Due largely to the consistent quality of high-performance Solef® PVDF, this uniformity translates into lower fiber breakage and more consistent, reliable filtration. The end result is that Scinor’s TIPS membranes can deliver higher flows while consuming less energy.

TIPS technology is Driving Unique New Solutions

“Solvay’s commitment to sustainability and the environment is demonstrated through its collaboration and technical support for leading industry innovators like Scinor Beijing Membrane Technology, whose advanced TIPS technology is driving unique new solutions in high-volume, low-energy water filtration,” said Brian Baleno, business development manager for Industrial, Energy and Environment at Solvay’s Specialty Polymers global business unit. “This commitment is enabled, in part, by our unmatched portfolio of sulfone polymers and fluoropolymers for advanced membrane applications".

Source: https://www.solvay.com/en