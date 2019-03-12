Posted in | Automotive Materials | New Product

Indium Corporation Features Indium8.9HF Solder Paste Series at SMTconnect 2019

Mar 12 2019

Indium Corporation will feature its void-reducing Indium8.9HF Solder Paste series to help customers Avoid the Void® at SMTconnect, May 7-9, in Nuremberg, Germany.

The Indium8.9HF series is a proven product that delivers no-clean, halogen-free solder paste solutions designed to produce low-voiding—plus enhanced electrical reliability and improved stability—during the printing process. Under optimal process conditions, this series:

  • Exceeds all requirements for enhanced electrical reliability and SIR performance
  • Demonstrates consistent printing performance for up to 12 months when refrigerated
  • Maintains excellent printing and reflow performance after remaining at room temperature for one month
  • Delivers excellent response-to-pause, even after being left on the stencil for 60 hours
  • Resists premature flux spread to prevent surfaces from oxidizing
  • Performs with both Pb and Pb-free alloys

The Indium8.9HF Solder Paste series provides a unique oxidation barrier technology that eliminates HIP defects and graping, making them perfectly suited for automotive assembly and a variety of electronics assembly applications. In fact, the product meets HKMC MS184-01 testing criteria Type B, one of the toughest automotive criteria to ensure reliability.

Source: https://www.indium.com/

