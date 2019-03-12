Indium Corporation Features Indium8.9HF Solder Paste Series at SMTconnect 2019

Indium Corporation will feature its void-reducing Indium8.9HF Solder Paste series to help customers Avoid the Void® at SMTconnect, May 7-9, in Nuremberg, Germany.

The Indium8.9HF series is a proven product that delivers no-clean, halogen-free solder paste solutions designed to produce low-voiding—plus enhanced electrical reliability and improved stability—during the printing process. Under optimal process conditions, this series:

Exceeds all requirements for enhanced electrical reliability and SIR performance

Demonstrates consistent printing performance for up to 12 months when refrigerated

Maintains excellent printing and reflow performance after remaining at room temperature for one month

Delivers excellent response-to-pause, even after being left on the stencil for 60 hours

Resists premature flux spread to prevent surfaces from oxidizing

Performs with both Pb and Pb-free alloys

The Indium8.9HF Solder Paste series provides a unique oxidation barrier technology that eliminates HIP defects and graping, making them perfectly suited for automotive assembly and a variety of electronics assembly applications. In fact, the product meets HKMC MS184-01 testing criteria Type B, one of the toughest automotive criteria to ensure reliability.

Source: https://www.indium.com/