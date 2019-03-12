Extensive Range of Latest Lighting Solutions on Show at ELEX Manchester 2019

At ELEX Manchester this year, the LEDVANCE stand F20 will feature an extensive range of the latest intelligent lighting solutions, lamps and modern LEDs. Addressing both indoor and outdoor lighting, visitors can discover energy efficient products to address requirements for commercial, industrial, hospitality, and office installations.

Highlights at this year’s show include:

The Damp Proof Range of luminaires from LEDVANCE are ideally suited to dusty and damp locations due to a high IP rating, and provide the three key requirements of professional users: simple installation, excellent efficiency and a long service life. Installation is easy thanks to retaining brackets that can be freely positioned along the length of the luminaire. Electrical installation can be completed without the requirement of tools as the luminaire comes with wiring already preassembled. The electrical block is easily reachable with the help of a twist and lock mechanism, and electric connection with a convenient spring clamp terminal block.

With vintage style being on trend, the 1906 range from LEDVANCE offers an energy efficient retro look for any space. Using the classic lamp shapes and colours, the Vintage Edition 1906 range create atmospheric decorative lighting yet feature the latest LED technology, offering up to 80% energy cost savings compared to conventional products, and have a life span of 15,000 hours.

Ideal for office buildings, the LEDVANCE LED Direct/Indirect Panel delivers excellent glare reduction (UGR < 19), and a 70% direct and 30% indirect distribution of light. In addition, the microprism structure of the acrylic glass optimises light diffusion. With a wide range of accessories and add-ons to choose from, the Panel luminaires can be adapted precisely to fit the requirements of each individual office environment.

An exciting range of outdoor luminaires will also feature on the stand, offering simple installation and energy efficient lighting solutions that are weatherproof and robust for outdoor building facades, car parks, gardens, pathways and driveways. The bright and functional outdoor LED luminaires are characterised by an attractive design using high quality materials and a high-end finish, providing an appealing, warm white illumination for a welcoming atmosphere.

The TruSys flexible trunking system from LEDVANCE offers energy-saving uniform illumination for large areas. This versatile system consists of mounting rails and flat linear lighting inserts that installers can quickly and easily click into position, either mounted on the ceiling surface or suspended. The flexible design of TruSys enables installation as either stand alone or a continuously mounted lighting system in rows of up to 81 luminaries, achieving an overall length of up to 124 metres.

A comprehensive portfolio of emergency lighting solutions will also be showcased, offering numerous benefits whilst meeting the demands of emergency exit and anti-panic lighting according to the latest standards. Thanks to outstanding product features and flexible mounting options, the LEDVANCE emergency luminaires meet a very wide variety of requirements. This versatility makes life easier for installers and project customers.

Other popular products including the SubstiTUBE portfolio, High Bay LED luminaires, LED Floodlights, Surface Circular wall and ceiling luminaires, and the range of Spot Lights will also light up stand F20. Join the dedicated LEDVANCE experts throughout the show to discuss your latest projects and requirements, and discover the ideal solutions to help light the future.

