Harrick Plasma Launches New Website

Mar 12 2019

Harrick Plasma is excited to launch our News & Research page along with our redesigned website. Keep abreast of latest updates from our company, get a periodic glimpse into cutting edge research enabled by plasma treatment, and discover the broad range of plasma applications reported by our users.

Harrick Plasma has been trusted globally to provide benchtop plasma products to professional and academic research laboratories for over 30 years. Our instruments have been extensively used for nanoscale cleaning and tailoring surfaces with specific chemical functionalities in research areas of microfluidics, biomedical engineering, life science, solar cell technology, and materials science. As a result, our plasma products have been cited in over 4000 technical articles and nearly 200 patents.

Our mission has always been to provide high-quality, easy-to-use plasma products to the research community. We are committed to providing excellent customer support and working with researchers to implement successful plasma processes for their research needs.

To Learn More Click Here - https://harrickplasma.com/

