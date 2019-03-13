SPE ANTEC® 2019

Where? Marriott Detroit Renaissance, Renaissance Center, Detroit, MI

Why attend?

ANTEC® 2019, organized by the Society of Plastics Engineers, is one of the largest technical conferences in the plastics industry. 2019 conference has been reformatted into two programs INSPIRE and INSIGHT to best represent the ideas and trends shaping the plastics industry.

420+ technical and business papers, spanning Monday thru Wednesday midday, you will be able to enjoy the traditional ANTEC® that you know and love –complete with networking and student events and exhibitor receptions.

The technical sessions with the latest trends in Packaging, Building & Construction, and Transportation where you will get face-to-face interaction with expert representatives from the largest industry segments. Sustainability is woven throughout the entire program. Other highlights include panel discussions on Additive Manufacturing, Lighting as a Design Feature, and Nanotech/Graphene. INSIGHT will focus on the big picture — and the biggest questions being asked in the plastics community today.

SPE is comprised of 22,500+ members, all from diverse backgrounds and careers – ANTEC® is no different. Managers, engineers, R&D scientists, technicians, sales & marketing associates, executives, academics and students are all invited to enhance their career in plastics through this networking and knowledge sharing event.

More information?

Contact: Stephanie Clark, CEM, Senior Director, Sales & Advertising; Tel: +1 203.740.5411; Email: [email protected]; Website: www.4spe.org

Source: https://www.4spe.org/