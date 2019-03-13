KIC to Discuss Its Ecosystem of Smart Factory Solutions at the Dallas Expo

KIC announced that it will exhibit at the SMTA Dallas Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Plano Event Center. KIC Manager MB Allen will discuss the new Reflow Process Inspection, RPI i4.0, automatic profiling system with integrated network software for real-time data sharing, dashboard, and traceability storage. Step right into the built-in Smart Factory Smart Oven Inspection and Monitoring System.

Recently, factories are looking for ways to gain insight and data to enable more effective operations. Major benefits include significantly improved factory profitability through higher production line utilization, elimination of scrap or rework, fewer human mistakes, and perhaps the most significant of all: Improving the factory competitiveness and attractiveness for increased revenues and customer base. The bottom line…higher quality, lower costs. Beat the competition.

KIC RPI i4.0 automatically acquires profile data from each PCB soldered in the reflow or curing oven, in real-time. This new ecosystem offers real-time thermal process dashboard and traceability, reduced scrap and rework, fast defect troubleshooting, lower electricity use and more. Advanced data search and communication features save engineers valuable time.

Move toward the future of Smart Factory integration with line connectivity, flexible production, traceability, data analytics, process transparency/control, machine learning and real-time insight.

Source: https://kicthermal.com/