Michelman to Showcase its Expertise in Coatings Solutions at the European Coatings Show 2019

Michelman’s proficiency in coatings solutions will be completely showcased during the forthcoming European Coatings Show 2019, as they exhibit their wide range of water-based additives and binders for metal, wood, concrete, and architectural coating applications.

Various materials developed for particular applications will be focused:

Building blocks for seed coatings to improve the planting and processing of seeds

Solvent-free polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) and water-based surface modifiers for concrete and wood coatings

Water-based materials for sealing and COF control in metal coatings

The Michem™ Dispersion Urethane series of products includes a range of water-based PUDs and acrylic hybrids for high-performance wood and concrete coating applications. These eco-friendly alternatives to solvent-based binders offer good early water resistance, support quick hardness development, and provide outstanding chemical resistance.

Michelman’s ProHere® series introduces products developed to offer corrosion protection for metal, including copolymer dispersions that can be applied in electroplating sealer coats, as well as lubricants and surface modifiers for COF control.

Furthermore, visitors will be given an introduction on Nurture Yield®, Michelman’s leading brand of seed coating solutions, made by an international research team committed to developing materials for use in seed coatings. NurtureYield products offer dust-off prevention; guarantee the even processing and planting of soybeans, corn, and other seeds; decrease doubles and skips; and enhance flowability—all without affecting germination of the seed.

Michelman team is recognized as a manufacturer of water-based surface additives for wood coatings and will present the proprietary and low VOC Michem® Wood Coating line of wood treatments with coated samples, allowing participants to see the performance of these materials directly.

These solutions offer enduring protection for outdoor applications, for example, fences, decks, garden sheds, and outdoor furniture, providing tremendous wood penetration and water beading, outstanding weatherability, better water resistance, and prevention of mold growth.