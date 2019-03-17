Posted in | Events

ES Design West Registration Opens

Mar 17 2019

Registration is open for the inaugural ES Design West, the only event in North America that links the electronic system and semiconductor design community with the electronics manufacturing supply chain.

Hosted by the Electronic System Design Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, ES Design West will be co-located with SEMICON West at San Francisco’s Moscone Center (South Hall) July 9-11 to promote and highlight system design innovation.

Presentations and panel discussions at ES Design West’s Meet The Experts Theater will showcase commercial successes of the design ecosystem, including intellectual property (IP), electronic design automation (EDA), embedded software, design services, design infrastructure and design in the cloud.

Current exhibitors include Ansys, Arm, Cadence, CAST, Cliosoft, IC Manage, Mentor, a Siemens Business, Silvaco and Synopsys.

The SEMICON West keynote speaker lineup includes:

  • Aart de Geus, co-founder, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys and ESD Alliance Governing Council member.
  • Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
  • Dr. Jeff Welser, vice president and lab director at IBM Research – Almaden
  • Bob Pearson, senior advisor for the W2O Group and author of Pre-Commerce: How Companies and Customers are Transforming Business Together
  • Dean Kamen, founder of DEKA Research and Development and inventor of the Segway

Registration, program details and an exhibitor prospectus can be found at the ES Design West website.

