Larson Electronics LLC Releases Colored 75 W LED Work Area Quadpod Light

The WAL-QP-3XWL-RGB-SW-50-1224 from Larson Electronics is a portable quadpod light tower that can be collapsed to 7 feet or raised to 12 feet and is comprised of three colored LED light heads: one red, one blue and one green, mounted on a four-leg steel quadpod base. The LED light heads provide 6,750 lumens total, 2,250 lumens each. Each light is equipped with five 5-watt LEDs and combines these with a high output parabolic reflector to produce a narrow 5° degree spread spot beam from each lamp. This provides a high intensity center beam visible during daytime and nighttime operations.

The LED light fixtures can be rotated on top of the quadpod 360° by loosening the trunnion mount, rotating the light to the desired position, and righting the bolt. The adjustable and collapsible quadpod pod is fabricated from heavy duty steel, can be extended to twelve feet and collapsed to seven feet, and includes solid wheels to allow the operator to tilt the unit back and simply roll the entire assembly to a new location when fully deployed. This quadpod mounted colored LED flood lighting system is equipped with 50 feet of 12/2 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord that is fitted with an industrial grade cord cap for easy connection to common wall outlets. Also included is a 3-switch control box that allows operators to independently power each LED lamp.

The collapsible design of this LED work light allows Larson Electronics to avoid pallet freight charges when shipping and deliver these units via UPS next day air service. This improves delivery time and reduces the cost to buyers.

“This LED light tower is a great unit for harsh environments making it ideal for emergency services, mining, construction, marine, and other industrial operations,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The adjustable center support makes it easy to deploy the LED lamps to any desired height between 7 and 12 feet, so it can be used for a variety of needs.”

