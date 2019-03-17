SIAF Guangzhou Commemorates Its 10th Edition with Huge Increase in Visitor Figure

SPS – Industrial Automation Fair Guangzhou (SIAF) wrapped up its 10th anniversary edition earlier this week with record-breaking exhibitor and visitor numbers at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, with the latter increasing 37% to 98,776.

SIAF concluded its 10th edition on 12 March to overwhelmingly positive approval. The show was once again held concurrently with Asiamold – Guangzhou International Mould & Die Exhibition to provide a one-stop sourcing platform for industrial automation and the mould, die casting and additive manufacturing markets in South China. The two fairs spanned three days and attracted 988 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions (2018: 896, 20 countries and regions). Additionally, a total of 252 delegations added to record visitor figures of 98,776 – which grew by 37% from last year – from 45 countries and regions. These indicators have again proven the fairs as the indispensable avenue for key industry players to network and take advantage of numerous business opportunities.

SIAF continues to receive industry recognition by providing an impressive mix of the newest industrial automation solutions. Industry players are increasingly looking to facilitate machine-to-machine communication through software tools to reduce labour input and human errors. To keep abreast of these market developments, the 2019 edition introduced a new exhibition theme, Industrial Internet. Wide-ranging systems solutions such as industrial software, industrial communication, industrial cloud platforms and cybersecurity technologies were presented to help manufacturers connect and synchronise multiple devices and machines seamlessly. Visitors were impressed by these expanded sourcing options, as well as the diversity of other products and technologies on display.

Besides an exciting collection of the latest products, SIAF also compiled high-calibre forums for exchanging market intelligence and future industry developments which featured influential expert speakers from China and abroad. Engaging talks and discussions were held to stimulate an exchange of ideas, including a debut seminar organised by Nippon Electric Control Equipment Industries Association (NECA) from Japan which was one of the most noteworthy events. The presentation, 5 ZERO Manufacturing--Future Vision of Manufacturing, shared technologies to break down the goals of intelligent manufacturing into actionable steps.

Key figures for SIAF 2019 and Asiamold 2019:

Exhibitors: 988 (2018: 896) – 10.3% increase

Visitors: 98,776 (2018: 72,068) – 37.1% increase

Exhibition area: 62,000 sqm (2018: 60,000 sqm) – 3.3% increase

252 buyer delegate groups (2018: 231) – 9.1% increase

Exhibitors’ feedback

“SIAF is one of the most influential trade fairs for the automation industry in South China and we have exhibited here for 10 years, so we’ve basically grown together with the show. The fair enables us to promote our brand image, enhance our publicity and successfully seek new potential clients at one location. Since SIAF is the first major exhibition for the industry after Chinese New Year, plenty of industry peers come here to learn about the industry’s key trends. It is very suitable for us to showcase our latest products and technologies to our target customers.”

Mr Gang Zhao, Industry Manager for Automobile, Beckhoff Automation (Shanghai) Co Ltd, Germany

“Our company has always been a keen exhibitor at SIAF, because we have always been satisfied with the marketing opportunities offered by the fair. We believe the show is an important business platform that we can’t afford to miss, and the results this year have been as delightful as always. We can connect with an enormous number of visitors and we’ve received over 300 business cards, many of whom are new potential customers. On the other hand, we’ve also strengthened our relationship with existing partners through face-to-face discussions. We witnessed a huge increment in the visitor’s flow too, so I am sure we will return next year.”

Ms Bowie Zhao, Marketing Department, Guangzhou SICK Sensor Co Ltd, Germany

Visitors’ feedback

“This is my first time visiting the show. We are a manufacturer of electrical products, and I am here looking for robotics and micron integrators. I’ve only been here a short time but already found some potential suppliers to work with. This fair is worth to visit to compare a wide range of local manufacturers. I’m also keeping an eye out for new technology at the fair. What I have seen so far looks promising, there are some interesting products coming out of China.”

Mr Dominick Ouellet, Operational Performance Coordinator, IDEMIA, France

“It is my first year to visit SIAF. Our company specialises in manufacturing metal and magnetic products. I came here to look for sensor solutions for our expanding productions lines. Over the past two days, I’ve met more than 10 exhibitors including international brands such as Balluff and Pepperl+Fuchs. I am also impressed with the quality of products developed by domestic brands. Such a sourcing platform is beneficial to the industry not only for product comparison, but also getting to know the latest technological offerings. All in all, I am very satisfied with the technologies on display, and I have already locked in several potential suppliers for procurements.”

Mr Zhao Qi, Technical Consultant, Ningbo Jinlun Magnet Technology Co Ltd, China

Speaker’s feedback

“We are happy to be here today to deliver the presentation of ‘5 ZERO Manufacturing - Future Vision of Manufacturing’. It is a good occasion for us to introduce this idea in China. Nippon Electric Control Equipment Industries Association is the only organisation to promote this concept in Japan. The topic we covered today focuses on how to help the manufacturing industry to increase profits via five aspects to enhance production efficiency. At the end of the seminar, some audience raised thought-provoking questions. They are very interested in the application of the concept. We are satisfied with the results that we have achieved.”

Mr Yoichi Hayama, Chairman, Monozukuri-Kotozukuri Committee, Nippon Electric Control Equipment Industries Association, Japan

Seminar attendee’s feedback

“As a university lecturer, I need to keep abreast of the latest scientific findings in the industry. There is frequent transfer of technological achievements between the academic and commercial sectors. The seminars didn’t disappoint me. I am fascinated that most of the topics of interest, including gateway technology, wireless transmission terminals and servers, were all presented during the session. The knowledge shared by the speakers was very practical. In the future, I will also consider bringing my students to attend the forum so that they can benefit from the insights of influential expert speakers.”

Mr Chen Junjian, Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Experiment Center of Guangzhou Colleague, South China University of Technology, China

SPS – Industrial Automation Fair Guangzhou is jointly organised by Guangzhou Guangya Messe Frankfurt Co Ltd, China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corporation, Guangzhou Overseas Trade Fairs Ltd and Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH. Associate sponsors include the Guangdong Association of Automation, the Guangzhou Association of Automation, the Guangzhou Instrument and Control Society while the China Light Industry Machinery Association is also a show supporter.

The next edition of SPS – Industrial Automation Fair Guangzhou will take place from 26 – 28 February 2020.

Source: http://www.spsinchina.com