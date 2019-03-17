Posted in | Plastics and Polymers

VinylPlus Sustainability Forum to Explore Innovation in PVC Industry

Mar 17 2019

‘Accelerating Innovation’ is the theme of the seventh VinylPlus Sustainability Forum which will explore key drivers of innovation that support the PVC industry’s targets within the circular economy when representatives from the entire value chain meet in Prague, Czech Republic on May 9th and 10th 2019.

Delivering Environmental Sustainability Solutions

Organized by VinylPlus®, the Voluntary Commitment to sustainable development by the European PVC industry, the 2019 Forum will focus on the role innovation can play in the sector’s ability to deliver future economic, social and environmental sustainability.

Technological Innovations

The two-day 2019 Forum is a ‘not-to-be-missed’ event for VinylPlus members and their stakeholders to share insight on how technological innovations supported by digitalization are changing the PVC industry and its approach to sustainable development.

Distinguished speakers from the European Commission and Parliament, Czech Ministry of Environment, United Nations, NGOs and academia will join industry and market experts in addressing the driving forces of innovation relating to sustainability and the circular economy in the plastics industry.

Wide-ranging topics

Featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive debate, the comprehensive program will cover wide-ranging topics from on-going progress in areas such as PVC product competitiveness, use of recyclates and product design to how the building and construction sector is adapting to digital times.

Brigitte Dero, VinylPlus® General Manager, says:

“The PVC industry’s journey towards sustainable development started nearly 20 years ago. Much progress has already been achieved through the development of new technologies that are transforming the sustainability of the PVC sector. In this regard, the role of our industry voluntary commitments, such as VinylPlus, is vital in driving forward innovative and sustainable approaches.”

Brigitte adds: “Once again, our annual event provides a valuable networking opportunity for participants to collaborate, share best practice and insight into the key accelerators of innovation in the PVC industry today.”

VinylPlus® is the Voluntary Commitment by the European PVC industry. The program establishes a long-term framework for the sustainable development of the PVC industry by tackling a number of critical challenges in the EU-28, Norway and Switzerland.

Source: https://vinylplus.eu/community/vinyl-sustainability-forum

