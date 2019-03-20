Valtronic Adds Two New Juki Machines to Meet Growth Demands

Valtronic, an EMS manufacturer focusing on medical devices, recently invested in two new Juki 3020 SMT pick-and-place machines expanding its SMT lines to meet growth demands. These additions will provide flexibility, depth and breadth to the company’s manufacturing lines.

With the addition of these machines Valtronic now has two complete lines with two machines each in series, which allows for complex assemblies with placements of up to 160 different components. There remains two lines with one machine each, one devoted to production and the second for prototypes. This setup allows for maximum flexibility for verification and validation runs for mid-size volumes providing best-in-class customer service.

The new machines are capable of handling 01005 parts, boards up to 14" x 16" and with six nozzles, provide speed and state-of-the-art accuracy. The machines’ vision technology and laser centering capabilities provide versatility for precise placement for a variety of part sizes, providing improved quality during the pick-and-place process.

“We at Juki are thrilled that our friends and longtime partners at Valtronic have continued to select Juki for their production lines,” stated Greg Lefebvre, Regional Sales Manager at Juki. “The complexity of the boards Valtronic builds puts great demand on their processes every day. The high accuracy and reliability of the 3020 Series enables Valtronic to continue to provide the high quality for which they are well known. We thank them for their continued confidence in choosing Juki to fill this need and look forward to their long-term success.”

With the Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) and Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) equipment purchased at the end of 2018, Valtronic has invested in machines that provide the quality and flexibility demanded in high-mix/low-volume markets.

The new Juki machines are currently being implemented in Valtronic’s surface mount process product lines. “The addition of all of this equipment provides improved efficiency, greater reliability and adaptability in our SMT assembly lines,” stated Jay Wimer, Valtronic USA CEO. “Having multiple high-speed lines that can be changed over from one production program to another in a short time is essential to our business and enables us to balance a wider variety of customer projects than ever before.”

Source: https://www.valtronic.com/