Foundrax Launches Next Generation Brinell Hardness Testing Machine at Control 2019

Foundrax, the world’s leading specialists in Brinell hardness testing will be launching its next generation Robus machine at Control 2019 in Stuttgart and will exclusively preview its new low force Brinell range of machines on stand 5509.

Alex Austin, Foundrax MD said: “We’re excited to launch the new Robus machine at Control this year. This development delivers a high accuracy Brinell hardness testing capability from the most robust benchtop system on the market. Our machines deliver laboratory precision hardness testing in steelworks conditions and we pride ourselves on the accuracy, repeatability and lifespan of all our equipment. We have one example of a machine that has performed around 35,000,000 tests!”

In addition to this new development, Foundrax will also be demonstrating the larger floor standing BRIN400D, a rugged, shop floor Brinell hardness tester that carries out fully automatic indentation and measurement for production level applications. This robust and reliable machine has been designed to meet the customer’s most demanding requirements in harsh industrial environments such as those found it forges, foundries and steelworks.

Pioneers in Brinell hardness testing equipment, Foundrax was founded in 1948 with over 70 years of foundry, forge and steelworks experience. They are the only company in the world to specialise in Brinell hardness testing equipment and accessories. Foundrax design and manufacture all their own equipment, including custom built solutions to customers in 46 countries worldwide, serving sectors such as aerospace, power generation, automotive, leisure and construction.

In addition to their core business, Foundrax have recently launched factorysuppliers.com to source and supply materials testing equipment and consumables as well as thickness and roughness testing equipment. The range is ever expanding and also includes reference blocks and metallographic materials used for cutting, grinding and polishing. Using its expertise in the field, Foundrax checks and ensures that every product meets expected quality levels before supplying to customers all over the world.

Source: http://www.foundrax.co.uk