Combined Business to Offer High-quality Polyurethane Foam Products - FXI and Innocor

FXI and Innocor have announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement that will establish one of the most comprehensive and innovative companies in the industry.

State-of-the-Art Research & Development to Accelerate Industry Innovation

The combined company will offer a complete array of solutions and serve customers across a broad range of end markets – including bedding, furniture, transportation, medical, filtration, acoustics, and industrial. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This partnership brings together two industry pioneers with complementary capabilities,” said Harold J. Earley, President and Chief Executive Officer of FXI, who will lead the combined company. “We will be able to offer customers an unparalleled service experience through enhanced manufacturing and R&D capabilities—creating one of the broadest ranges of innovative, high-quality polyurethane foam products and solutions—and reduced delivery times by leveraging our expanded footprint.”

Combined Business will Serve a Wide Array of Customers

“Innocor and FXI are already leaders in product development, customer satisfaction, efficient operating platforms, and in the growth opportunities we offer for employees,” said Bill Redmond, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innocor, who will have a seat on the combined company’s Board of Directors. “Together, we will continue to invest in bringing innovative new technologies to customers and consumers that deliver unrivaled comfort and quality across a broad range of products.”

Affiliates of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (“One Rock”), FXI’s controlling shareholder, and Bain Capital Private Equity, Innocor’s majority owner, will continue to own the combined company.

Deepen Strong Customer and Supplier Relationships

“We are excited to support the continued growth of FXI through this strategic combination, which we believe will enhance performance and deepen strong customer and supplier relationships,” said Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock. One Rock Managing Partner R. Scott Spielvogel added, “Leveraging our significant experience in the chemicals and process industries, we look forward to working alongside the management team to drive operational excellence throughout the combined business.”

“We believe this partnership will enable FXI and Innocor to deliver innovative, high-quality products to a wide array of customers,” said Stephen Thomas, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity. “We are pleased to have helped bolster Innocor’s operational execution and product development capabilities, and are excited to partner with management and One Rock to execute the growth plan.”

Transaction Expected to Close During the Second Half Of 2019

The transaction is supported by fully committed debt financing. It is expected to close during the second half of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Jefferies LLC is serving as M&A advisor, and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel to FXI. Barclays Capital Inc. is serving as M&A advisor, and Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal counsel to Innocor.

Source: http://fxi.com/