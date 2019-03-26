First-Time-Right Enables Automation of Vacuum Infusion Process for Composites Manufacture

Inholland Composites and NHL-Stenden have presented the results from the First-Time-Right Applied Research program at the JEC 2019 in Paris.

Inholland Composites initiated the First-Time-Right consortium which includes 15 SME’s, 3 knowledge institutes and 2 Universities of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands. They joined forces in this applied research program to investigate methods to reach First-Time-Right production with the goal to:

Produce faster

Reduce waste

Work safer

Avoid defects

Learn faster

The First-Time-Right consortium Developed Smart Molding

Technologies, Mixed Reality applications and First-Time-Right principles enabling (sub) automation of the vacuum infusion process.

Smart Molding Technologies: Detect leakages and monitor curing state using contactless sensors. Infuse automatically using integrated control algorithm using vision system with light emitting mold.

Mixed Reality Applications: Drastically shorten training time for complex infusion strategies using Virtual Reality. Display infusion simulation directly on mold using Augmented Reality.

First-Time-Right principles: Fast infusion preparation with reusable vacuum bags resulting in less waste. Lower defects using automated fiber placement and inspection.

Hydra1

Meet Hydra1, an electric hydrofoil surfboard made from fiber reinforced composites manufactured with First-Time-Right principles using the vacuum infusion process. The process used to make this product is identical to the way composites sailboats and yachts are currently built and includes smart automated solutions to achieve better results.

The Microsoft Hololens Acting as a Production Assistant

The Microsoft HoloLens is an important part of the research results. During the project several proof of concepts were developed to automate the process of fiber placement. It also includes an integration with RTM-Worx from Polyworx to project infusion simulations real–time. This is really useful for production preparation as it will offer better ways to achieve the optimum infusion strategy.

A smart silicon vacuum bag was supplied by CT Platon making the SmartMould ready for producing series without spending time on the vacuum bagging process. The silicone bag contains resin inlets, outlets, flexible runners and a sealant edge.

Twenco supplied the latest Dielectric Analyzers (DEA) for contactless curing and process monitoring. This is beneficial for process monitoring, NDT inspection and more.

Source: http://inhollandcomposites.nl/