Total Composites Solutions’ New Epoxy Prepreg Meet Fire Safety Needs for Aero Interiors

Total Composite Solutions has launched an epoxy prepreg solution to the aerospace interiors sector. The material range developed and manufactured by Microtex Composites Srl, TCS’s prepreg partner, will allow substitution of traditional phenolic systems whilst exceeding the requirements of industry standard FAR 25.853.

Exceeding Flammability Requirements of Aircraft Industry

Andy Pointon, Managing Director of TCS, states, “The prepreg solution we are delivering to the market will enable the removal of phenolic chemistry from the sector, a strategy clearly defined by the major market OEMs. Extensive independent testing carried out by certified industry test houses has proven the TCS solution exceeds the demands of FAR 25.853, producing values equivalent or better in terms of both heat release and smoke density. Values such as these have only previously been seen in phenolic systems.”

Additional benefits derived from the change in chemistry, over and above health and safety in the workplace, include:

Greatly improved finished part quality

Reductions in potential rework, and

Resulting commercial or supply chain gains in manufacturing

The material can be oven cured allowing flexibility to manufacture large structures without autoclave curing. All test properties achieved to date have been produced from oven cured laminates.

Due to the more structural nature of the material, it has potential for lighter weight structures which will further enhance fire performance properties.

