CHINAPLAS 2019 to Showcase Material Innovation to Automated Manufacturing for E&E

In the past year, the scientific community has seen a surge in the use of terms such as 5G, curved monitors, foldable screen, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data. This rapid technological development is helping consumers to experience increasing conveniences in their lives. The number of tasks that can be performed with the Internet-connected device in our hand is beyond imagination. Innovation is changing our lives.

Chinaplas electrical electronics 2019

As manufacturing technology constantly advances, various electronic products keep rolling out, dazzling users with a broad range of intelligent hardware and devices. These products are in the form of smartphones, intelligent wearables, smart home devices, connected vehicles, advanced medical and healthcare equipment, intelligent unmanned systems, and so on.

Again, this year, CHINAPLAS 2019 will introduce state-of-the-art equipment and materials for the electrical and electronics industries. This strong line-up of exhibitors will showcase high-performance, trendy, environmentally friendly and versatile materials, as well as intelligent manufacturing solutions that can assist enterprises in achieving sustainable development. These will include:

Automated equipment

High-end robots

Visual systems

3D printing, and

Other advanced technologies

High-performance Materials for Innovative Electronics Manufacturing

5G Communication Components

With the dawn of the era for 5G (fifth-generation wireless cellular technology), we are all excited about how plastics can be incorporated into new mobile phones and other wireless devices, as well as 5G base stations. At CHINAPLAS 2019:

Seyang Polymer will showcase SEYANG® LCP, a material for 5G communication components. The material achieves low/high dielectric property ratings, LDS/MID grades for 5G antennas, and excellent extrusion grades for liquid crystal polymer (LCP) films.

Shanghai Afaith Trading Co., Ltd. will introduce a polycarbonate-based material with a high dielectric constant, which can be widely used in small antennas and in particular in 5G communication applications.

Composite for Lightweight Portable Electronics

New high-performance composite materials have now become the top choice for producing small, lightweight and portable electronic products.

Chonqing Polycomp International Corp. will display a thermally resistant glass fiber (ECS303HR) designed and developed for polybutylene (PBT) plastics.

This type of fiber is highly reactive and can enhance the interfacial bonding strength between glass fiber and PBT resin. After aging in 120℃ hot water, ECS303HR has an overall retained strength 20% higher than other common glass fibers, demonstrating its excellent thermal resistance and mechanical strength.

Innovative Foamed Liquid Silicone Rubber

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd. will exhibit an innovative foamed liquid silicone rubber, which can be widely applied to outdoor equipment protection, for cushioning electronic equipment and so forth. The product has a flame-retardant grade of V0. It not only has the lightweight properties of foam and the impermeability of traditional sponges but also is as safe and environmentally friendly as silica gel.

Thermoplastic Carbon Fiber Prepreg

Moreover, Japan’s Teijin Ltd. has developed a thermoplastic carbon fiber prepreg by combining their carbon fiber with thermoplastic resins like PC, polyethersulfone (PES)and polypropylene (PP).

Compared to traditional metal and thermoplastic carbon fiber prepregs, the product is flame retardant, impact resistant, easy to shape, storable at room temperature, and suitable for large-scale mass production (with short production cycle times). It offers a good appearance, at lower overall cost, and can be widely used in, for example, the electrical and electronics, automotive, construction and medical fields.

Enhancing Life’s Quality with Green, Healthy and Versatile Materials

Consumers are paying increasing attention to their health and to environmental protection, and are prone to using products made of safe and green materials in their daily lives.

The cutting-edge antimicrobial material, evermoin® , from LOTTE Chemical of South Korea, not only effectively inhibits bacterial and fungal growth and retains antimicrobial ability and stability, but also maintains a consistent appearance under extreme conditions. It is safe, environmentally friendly and widely applicable to many potential uses.

, from LOTTE Chemical of South Korea, not only effectively inhibits bacterial and fungal growth and retains antimicrobial ability and stability, but also maintains a consistent appearance under extreme conditions. It is safe, environmentally friendly and widely applicable to many potential uses. Zhejiang Java Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd. will showcase a stain-resistant material , promoting “easy cleaning” for the home appliance industry. With a special organic, fluorine-containing silicone polymer structure, Javachem®AF can be uniformly and richly distributed on the surface of polypropylene, achieving reduced surface drag, excellent hydrophobic, oleophobic and antifouling properties, while offering easy-to-clean performance.

, promoting “easy cleaning” for the home appliance industry. With a special organic, fluorine-containing silicone polymer structure, Javachem®AF can be uniformly and richly distributed on the surface of polypropylene, achieving reduced surface drag, excellent hydrophobic, oleophobic and antifouling properties, while offering easy-to-clean performance. NatureWorks LLC will display at CHINAPLAS 2019 a new rigid/durable sheet made of its Ingeo-brand polylactic acid (PLA) biopolymer that can replace traditional high-impact polystyrene refrigerator liners. This application has been shown to reduce the energy consumption of the appliance by 7 to 13 percent annually over the 15-year life of the refrigerator.

Intelligent Manufacturing and Industrial Design to Revolutionize the World

As technologies in the electronics industry mature, the implementation of automated equipment and smart production units can be seen everywhere. Manufacturers need to monitor the production equipment they are using, to track various performance parameters in real time to ensure effective equipment utilization and a reasonable application of resources.

Visitors to CHINAPLAS 2019 can learn more about automated manufacturing and business operations by attending an event titled “Industry 4.0 Factory of the Future,” which will be held concurrently with the show. This event will demonstrate intelligent solutions in real-life settings with two themed areas:

“Manufacturing Intelligence Control Room”

and “Smart Factory”

In the show’s “Smart Manufacturing Technology Zone”, well-known Chinese and foreign enterprises, such as Siemens, ABB, Delta, Bosch Rexroth, Baumueller, Mehow, Keqiang, and Weiss, will reveal leading-edge technologies for intelligent manufacturing.

Arburg Automated Technology to Manufacture 2-Component Wristwatches

Arburg, for example, will showcase a complex turnkey system, an innovative and automated technology for manufacturing hydraulic, two-component wristwatches. Its Allrounder 570 S injection press produces bicolor liquid silicone rubber (LSR) wrist straps, and then its Multilift V robotic system removes the straps and sets them down into a cooling station, where they are fitted with the housing and a clasp.

The entire process takes only 70 seconds. In line with Arburg’s focus on digitalization, all exhibits are networked via their host computer system ALS, providing operators with assistance, digital integration of production, as well as digitalization of processes and services.

Slitter Rewinder for Film Production

In the fair’s German Pavilion, meanwhile, exhibitors will introduce customized services to facilitate smart upgrading. Goebel IMS, the manufacturer of the world’s widest slitter rewinder for biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films, will showcase the Interslit BSF. This unit is designed for specific purposes in film production, like for processing ultra-sensitive materials such as battery separator films based on wet-processed biaxially oriented polyethylene (BOPE). The working width is up to 6,000mm, and its unwind diameter and speed can be customized.

Advanced Industrial Design

Industrial design directs the development of the manufacturing industry. Advanced industrial design can effectively optimize product structures, improve product quality, increase technology content and boost the value added, which is crucial for the transformation and upgrading of the industry.

CHINAPLAS will join forces with the Guangzhou Industrial Design Association to present “Design x Innovation”, which comprises three parts: “CMF Inspiration Walls”, “Design Forum” and “CHINAPLAS Designers’ Night”.

Source: https://www.chinaplasonline.com/CPS19/idx/eng