Murray Percival Company to Exhibit at West Penn Expo

Murray Percival Company, the leading supplier to the Midwest's electronics industry, today announced plans to exhibit in Booth #9 at the West Penn Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place April 2, 2019 at the DoubleTree Monroeville in Monroeville, PA.

Murray Percival Company will be attending in order to support some of their leading vendors including:

SCHUNK, the industry’s leading supplier of routing systems.

Cluso, top provider of SMT reel storage solutions.

Alpha, a full line supplier of materials used in the electronic assembly process such as solder paste, stencils, bar solder, and wire solver.

Apollo Seiko, a frontrunner in the automated soldering industry.

