Ventec Upgrades ISO 7 Aerospace-Standard Prepreg & Laminate Clean-Room Facility in Germany

Ventec International Group Co., Ltd. (6672 TT), a world leader in the production of polyimide & high reliability epoxy laminates and prepregs and specialist provider of thermal management and IMS solutions, is pleased to announce the completion of a new upgraded temperature & humidity-controlled ISO 7 (Class 10000) clean-room at its German facility. The upgrade forms part of Ventec’s ongoing investment in the establishment and maintenance of meticulous aerospace-standard cleanliness in the prepreg handling areas of the state-of-the-art quick-turn manufacturing & distribution centers in Germany and key locations around the world.

Driven by particular demand from high reliability, medical, military and aerospace applications in Europe, Ventec’s German distribution center in Kirchheimbolanden now boasts an immaculately presented, upgraded clean-room for epoxy prepreg cutting and packing. Access is strictly reserved for trained operators in full clean-room outfits. Only airtight doors permit a view into the modern facilities and all specially color-coded handling equipment within the clean-room will never leave the area to eliminate the risk of cross-contamination.

A certified ISO 7 (Class 10000) canopy has been installed, so that the Pasquato slitter/sheeter has a constant laminar down-flow of highly filtered air to give an ultra-clean operating environment with real-time monitoring of temperature and humidity.

Frank Lorentz, Production Manager at the Kirchheimbolanden facility, comments: ‘We continue to make every effort to ensure that the prepreg we deliver is completely free from foreign object debris in the form of particulate contamination. We are committed to maintaining those cleanliness standards all the way into the customer’s lay-up room and our fabrication equipment and environment here in Kirchheimbolanden have been specifically designed to aerospace standards.’ He continued: ‘Our continuous investment-program in Germany is expertly overseen by our mechanical engineer Mr. Matthias Rupp who, together with the entire team, has worked tirelessly to ensure that our delivery promise to our customers remains uninterrupted throughout the facility upgrade.”

