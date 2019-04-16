SMC Korea 2019 to Highlight Key Semiconductor Materials Trends, Opportunities

With advanced materials now a critical enabler of semiconductor industry growth applications and Korea the world’s second largest semiconductor materials market, the stage is set for SMC Korea 2019, the region’s premier electronics materials conference. More than 400 industry experts and top executives from every segment of semiconductor manufacturing will gather May 16, 2019, at COEX in Seoul for insights and the latest trends in advanced materials as attendees explore new business and innovation opportunities. Registration for SMC Korea 2019 is open.

According to latest SEMI Materials Market Data Subscription (MMDS), Korea's semiconductor materials revenue grew 16 percent in 2018 to US $8.72 billion, the highest growth rate in the world, thrusting Korea into a key position in the global semiconductor materials industry.

Industry Leaders to Keynote SMC Korea 2019

Naomi Yoshida, Applied Materials: Advanced Transistor Evolution – Technologies for 5nm and Beyond George Barclay, DuPoint Electronics & Imaging: Advanced Semiconductor Materials for Next-Generation Challenges Frédéric Lazzarino, imec: EUV Patterning Challenges and Opportunities

Three Sessions to Highlight Critical Areas of Semiconductor Materials

Advanced Materials – Latest material technology trends across semiconductor manufacturing processes such as wafers, exposure, and cleaning

– Latest material technology trends across semiconductor manufacturing processes such as wafers, exposure, and cleaning Quality Control – Pollution measurement and quality control

– Pollution measurement and quality control Collaboration – Material management for stabilizing overall semiconductor manufacturing process and future materials development

SMC Korea 2019 will also feature a networking session for attendees to explore new partnerships and business opportunities.

SMC Korea 2019 Sponsors

Even sponsors include Air Liquide, BASF, DuPont, Entegris, KCTECH, Merck, Pall, Particle Measuring Systems, Versum Materials and Wonik Materials.

Pre-registration of SMC Korea 2019 is available until May 10th, with conference discounts available to SEMI member companies.

Source: https://www.semi.org/en