Viscom at Nepcon China 2019 with Trailblazing Inspection Solutions for Smart Factory and New Dual-Track 3D AOI for Extra Speed and Versatility

At the upcoming Nepcon China show, Viscom will showcase their powerful range of full 3D AOI, 3D AXI and 3D SPI inspection systems highlighting cutting-edge smart factory integration and a new 3D AOI with unprecedented speed and versatility.

Dual-track system for extra speed and versatility

For the first time in Asia, Viscom is presenting the all new S3088 DT full 3D AOI system that has been specifically developed for high-volume dual-track operation. It is skillfully designed and optimally configured for unprecedented economic efficiency, speed and technical performance whilst offering the highest degree of flexibility to its users. Based on the award-winning Viscom XM sensor technology the S3088 DT can flexibly be configured also for CCI, SPI and UFI applications. The system flexibly adjusts to varying track widths and can also be efficiently utilized in single-track mode featuring the added value of inspection of large PCB boards with sizes up to 450 mm x 655 mm.

The S3088 DT comes with an orthogonal resolution of 10 µm/pixel in standard configuration which ensures that even the most challenging components like 03015 can reliably be inspected. And that at an impressive speed of 65 cm2/s which is facilitated by a 50 mm by 50 mm field of view. At the same time the footprint of the machine has been optimized. The monitor has ergonomically been integrated into the housing which makes this system a favorite in dense production environments. The S3088 DT is designed to connect to all Industry 4.0 and smart production interfaces within the line and is engineered in view of future AI and Big Data applications. It comes with a whole array of new intelligent and interconnected software tools facilitating full line integration and smart statistical process control conveniently even by your smartphone.

Smart factory applications for maximum inspection quality

Efficiently interconnected within the production line all Viscom inspection systems at display are designed to deliver the highest throughput while maintaining the best 3D image quality and maximum first-pass yield. Viscom’s smart inspection tools ensure the seamless integration within the line, full traceability and thus continuous process and quality improvement. With the powerful Viscom Quality Uplink feature inspection data from different inspection gates along the line is automatically linked for analysis and can, when desired, be exchanged effortlessly even with third party systems via the Viscom Open Interface 4.0.

At the show, visitors will have the chance to engage with local Viscom experts to learn first-hand about the benefits of Viscom’s smart factory applications and how they can be utilized to reduce false calls, increase first-pass yield and lead to overall inspection quality and process optimization.

Furthermore, visitors can use their personal mobile devices to track real-life IoT data from the Viscom systems at the show which have been linked in partnership with the IPC Connected Factory Exchange (CFX) initiative to the CFX cloud. Just by scanning the QR code on the machines, real-time analytics reports, such as OEE (overall equipment effectiveness), unit counts, as well as the live data stream showing actual events occurring on the systems become readily available on the go.

Source: https://www.viscom.com/en/europe/home/