Viscom Inc. Presents Revolutionary New X-Ray and AOI Inspection Systems at the SMTA Mexico 2024

With its inspection systems, Viscom offers electronics manufacturers worldwide comprehensive inspection coverage – from 3D SPI and 3D AOI to 3D AXI and 3D MXI. At SMTA Mexico, September 11–12, 2024 in Guadalajara, visitors to Booth #539 can learn more about Viscom's brand-new X-ray inspection system - iX7059 One and the latest iS6052 series.

Image Credit: Viscom

The iX7059 One is the latest breakthrough of Viscom in inspection technology, and equipped with state-of-the-art imaging capabilities, it delivers astonishing image quality down to 1 μm resolution. The iX7059 One is more than just an inspection system; it is a catalyst for enhancing production quality and embracing the future of X-ray inspection. By integrating this inspection system into manufacturing processes, businesses can achieve superior product quality that adheres to the highest standards of excellence.

Vice President of Sales, at Viscom Inc., Juan Briceño states: “This event allows us to highlight our state-of-the-art inspection systems, like our brand-new X-ray inspection system the iX7059 One. Its X-ray inspection capabilities cover 2D, 2.5D, and 3D, meeting the rigorous demands of modern manufacturing with high-speed inspection, to ensure a high UPH alongside a new level of defect recognition, enhanced with AI-driven, product- and customer specific algorithms.”

Viscom offers a range of AI solutions developed by its in-house AI experts in Hanover, Germany. These groundbreaking solutions under the brand name: vAI offer customers new possibilities in their manufacturing processes, including AI-based verification, AI-supported image processing and inspection program generation.

Beyond unparalleled speed and image quality, Viscom’s inspection systems provide two more important advantages in today’s demanding manufacturing world: Cost-effectiveness and Sustainability.

By utilizing advanced X-ray technology, Viscom’s solutions can detect voids, cracks or critical solder joint morphologies early in the manufacturing process or even in the RnD phase. Viscom’s inspection systems go beyond mere efficiency gains to deliver tangible cost savings, ensuring that every component meets the highest quality standards without compromises. Unnecessary scraps are avoided by intelligent and AI-based algorithms, which reduce false call rates and avoid any slip or insufficient inspection.

By maintaining stringent quality standards, Viscom can significantly decrease waste by improving manufacturing processes, which not only directly saves resources but also minimizes environmental impact. In addition, Viscom’s systems are designed with sustainability in mind, boasting an average power consumption that is both efficient and eco-friendly.

In addition, with Viscom’s iS6052 series visitors can look forward to new cost-effective 3D inline inspection systems, meeting demanding cycle time requirements and offering ideal system configuration with respect to costs without compromising on inspection speed.

From 3D AXI, 3D MXI and 3D SPI to 3D AOI Viscom offers a wide range of award-winning inspection systems and is dedicated to being manufacturers strategic partner on the path to 100 % defect-free production of sophisticated electronics to enhance manufacturing processes. Do not miss this opportunity and visit Viscom’s experts at Booth #539.